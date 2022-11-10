The Hollister School District invited community members and students to show their support for veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in the school district’s inaugural Hollister School District Veterans Day Parade.
Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh expressed the importance of students understanding what a veteran is.
"Each year, we seek to find a way to express our gratitude and thanks to a group of people who we can never honor and thank enough, while helping our students to develop a better understanding of what a veteran is and their importance to our society," Waugh said. "When the idea of a parade began to unfold, it seemed a great way to allow all of our students, our community and our veterans to be involved. Classroom conversations and activities that are a result of today's event help ensure that future generations have a strong understanding and respect for the individuals that have sacrificed so much for our freedom."
Students lined up in front of their respective buildings to show appreciation for veterans during the parade; many holding signs and waving flags.
