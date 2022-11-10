Parade at Hollister Elementary School.jpg

Hollister School District Veterans Day parade passes elementary school.

 Chris Carlson

The Hollister School District invited community members and students to show their support for veterans Thursday morning, Nov. 10, in the school district’s inaugural Hollister School District Veterans Day Parade. 

 Hollister Elementary and Early Childhood Center Principal Mark Waugh expressed the importance of students understanding what a veteran is.

"Each year, we seek to find a way to express our gratitude and thanks to a group of people who we can never honor and thank enough, while helping our students to develop a better understanding of what a veteran is and their importance to our society," Waugh said. "When the idea of a parade began to unfold, it seemed a great way to allow all of our students, our community and our veterans to be involved. Classroom conversations and activities that are a result of today's event help ensure that future generations have a strong understanding and respect for the individuals that have sacrificed so much for our freedom."

Students lined up in front of their respective buildings to show appreciation for veterans during the parade; many holding signs and waving flags.

Hollister Students 6.jpg

A cheerful Hollister student shows off her thank you to veterans during the parade.
Hollister Students 5.jpg

ECC Students lined up to watch the Veterans Day parade pass through.
Hollister Brandon Stitt.jpg

Hollister educator Mr. Brandon Stitt with ECC students for the parade.
Hollister School District Parade 2.jpg

The parade circles through the hollister elementary school drive.
Hollister Students 4.jpg

Parade participants wave to ECC students, who greet them with smiles.
Hollister Students 3.jpg

Students lined up to watch the parade and cheer on participating veterans.
Hollister School District Parade 4.jpg
Wilson and Woods.jpg

Superintendent Brian Wilson and Assistant Superintendent Sean Woods at parade.
Fire Engine 2.jpg

Fire engine at Hollister School District Veterans Day parade.
Parade Watcher1.jpg

An onlooker at the parade waves his flag.
Hollister school District Parade 3.jpg

Parade vehicles make their way around the ECC drive, greeting onlooking children.
Hollister Students 2.jpg

Kids waiting for parade.
Hollister School District Parade Trailer.jpg

Parade participants make their way towards the Hollister Elementary School and ECC.
Hollister School District Parade.jpg

The Hollister School District Veterans Day parade took place Thursday morning, November 10.
John Rousselot

Veteran John Rousselot participated in the parade.
Hollister Students 1.jpg

Students attending the school district's Veterans Day parade.
Fire Engine.jpg

A Western Taney County fire engine parked in a Hollister school district parking lot for school Veterans Day parade.

