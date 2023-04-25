Community members gathered at the train depot in Hollister on the morning of Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, to spruce up the historic district and local parks.
About 100 volunteers were involved in the annual Revive 65 event which began at 9 a.m. and lasted until noon. The volunteers, which included members of the city, school district, Girl Scouts, and many individual participants, gathered for a pre-event safety meeting and then dispersed to their assigned areas. They were tasked with various chores which included planting flowers, painting and staining, trimming branches, and more. Several volunteers also helped in removing the old, wooden fencing next to the train depot, which will be replaced by a new fence in the near future.
Revive 65 is an annual effort by the city of Hollister, and individuals interested in participating next year can call Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262 for more information.
