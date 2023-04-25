DSC_0006.JPG
Chris Carlson

Community members gathered at the train depot in Hollister on the morning of Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, to spruce up the historic district and local parks. 

About 100 volunteers were involved in the annual Revive 65 event which began at 9 a.m. and lasted until noon. The volunteers, which included members of the city, school district, Girl Scouts, and many individual participants, gathered for a pre-event safety meeting and then dispersed to their assigned areas. They were tasked with various chores which included planting flowers, painting and staining, trimming branches, and more. Several volunteers also helped in removing the old, wooden fencing next to the train depot, which will be replaced by a new fence in the near future. 

Revive 65 is an annual effort by the city of Hollister, and individuals interested in participating next year can call Hollister City Hall at (417) 334-3262 for more information.

DSC_0010.JPG
DSC_0014.JPG
DSC_0015.JPG
DSC_0017.JPG
DSC_0020.JPG
DSC_0022.JPG
DSC_0024.JPG
DSC_0026.JPG
DSC_0027.JPG
DSC_0028.JPG
DSC_0029.JPG
DSC_0032.JPG
DSC_0034.JPG
DSC_0039.JPG
DSC_0041.JPG
DSC_0044.JPG
DSC_0045.JPG
DSC_0048.JPG
DSC_0049.JPG
DSC_0052.JPG
DSC_0055.JPG
DSC_0068.JPG
DSC_0069.JPG
DSC_0073.JPG
DSC_0077.JPG

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.