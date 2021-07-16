U.S. Route 160 Bridge over Beaver Creek in Kissee Mills will be closed during daytime hours Aug. 2-5 and Aug. 9-12.
The Missouri Department of Transportation recently announced they will be taking rock and soil samples underneath the bridge, which requires drilling equipment to be stationed on the bridge, according to a press release.
The bridge will only be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and open at night.
The release stated that emergency services and first responders have been notified of the closure.
According to MoDOT, the traffic impacts of the closure are:
-Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the bridge
-Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, as no signed detours are planned
-Electronic message boards will be located near the planned road work, alerting drivers to any changes in the schedule
Weather and/or construction delays can alter the schedule, the release stated.
To check for road closing and traffic impacts visit traveler.modot.org/map.
For more information, call MoDOT at 417-895-7600 or visit modot.org/southwest.
