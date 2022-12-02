Gibson Technical Center in Reeds Spring was one of more than 50 career and technical centers in Missouri to receive a grant from the state.
On Nov. 29, Governor Mike Parson’s office announced the list of grant recipients from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with grant dollars from the Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity Grant.
The grant provides funding to enhance the state’s career and technical centers’ capacity by providing more opportunities for students while updating and modernizing career center’s infrastructure and equipment.
“Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the State of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “Every day the necessity for a post secondary degree, trade, or industry recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs.”
GTC received $400,000 from the grant. The grant is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act and was included in Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly. The grant has been given for the following purposes:
- Create new high-demand and emerging programs
- Construct a new area career center building
- Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center
- Update or expand current CTE programs
- Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs
- Upgrade equipment and instructional technology
The grant’s funds must be used to enhance or extend area career centers’ capacities to increase students’ knowledge and skills needed to gain employment in current or emerging fields, continue their education, or retrain for new business and industry opportunities.
“We are very excited to be one of the grant recipients,” Gibson Tech Co-Director Brian Moler told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This money will go a long way toward helping with the construction of our new facility. It’s great to see this kind of financial support from the governor’s office and the department of education for career and technical education. Our career center serves so many students in Stone, Taney, and Christian counties, and we are excited about the future.”
GTC was founded in 1974 and is operated through the Reeds Spring R-IV School District. The center focuses on career technical education and serves as ‘Vo-Tech’ school for 11 school districts: Blue Eye, Bradleyville, Branson, Chadwick, Crane, Galena, Forsyth, Hollister, Hurley, Reeds Spring, and Spokane.
GTC classes are geared to preparing students to be successful professional members of the workforce. The center’s mission is ‘Preparing today’s students for tomorrow through quality career and technical education.’
Currently classes offered at GTC include automotive technology, collision repair, computer technology, counseling guidance, culinary arts, early childhood careers, EMT, graphic design, health occupations, integrated communications arts, marine technology information, welding technology, as well as, New Horizons Alternative School, evening and virtual adult classes.
For more information on Gibson Technical Center visit www.rs-wolves.com/o/gtc.
