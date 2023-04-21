On Monday, April 17, Benefit the Badge presented four area law enforcement agencies with a combined total of more than $20,000, which they’ll be able to utilize to better serve the communities they protect.
Since its inception in 2017, Benefit the Badge and the Fogle Family Foundation have raised more than $370,000 in donations. Over the years, those donations have been divided amongst the police and sheriff agencies who are active Benefit the Badge participates and supporters.
To kick-off this week, the law enforcement fundraising organization presented donation checks to the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Branson Police Department and Hollister Police Department.
“Somebody should do something about it,” is a phrase often heard when someone recognizes there is work to be done, but their engagement ends there. When it came to raising money for area law enforcement, Benefit the Badge and Fogle Family Foundation President Nolan Fogle shared his family heard about the need and they went to work.
“I saw what they do and what they’re doing everyday. I also saw a lot of people talk about how much they support law enforcement. How much they’re in support of law enforcement. But what do we really do other than say that? For me, it was a call to action,” Fogle said. “We have to be able to actually write checks. It’s not just about raising money and the money sitting in a bank account. It doesn’t do any good just sitting in a bank account. Those organizations who have money sitting in a bank account, that’s wrong. People donated this money for it to be used for what they donated it for.”
Fogle added, as the years of raising money have progressed and he’s become friends with so many of the officers and deputies, his fundraising efforts began to transform into a project of passion.
“The fact that everyday they get up, they put on the uniform that is basically a target, it doesn’t matter if it’s the small town of Branson, they face the same problems, they face the same fears,” Fogle said. “They need our support to be able to have the things they need to protect themselves and to be able to do their job safer, to be able to do their job better and that’s what it came about for me. Just a passion to help them, because I didn’t see a lot of help. I saw a lot of verbal support, but I didn’t see a lot of actual things going on. Once I got to know these guys and gals and saw how much they’re just like us, yet they’re doing this dangerous job, it just became a passion.”
Joined by his wife Babette, son Blake, and daughter and son-in-law Autumn and Collin Henderson, Fogle presented Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader with the first donation check of the morning for $6,075. Rader shared past donations from Benefit of the Badge have assisted with the purchase of tasers, tasers training cartridges, cameras and other needed equipment.
“Last year or the year before we supplied all of our ammo for the year. Bought all of our ammunition so we could go to the range and do our practice and training and qualification. That’s huge when you don’t have that in your budget to buy the ammunition,” Rader said. “Ammunition is very expensive when you’re trying to keep 50 some deputies qualified and trained throughout the year. That’s a huge help for us and that’s probably what we’re going to be spending this money on is going toward our ammunition for the year for training and qualification.”
Next Fogle presented Taney County Sheriff Brad Daniels with a donation check for $6,210. Daniels shared when they received one of their first donations from Benefit the Badge, former Sheriff Jimmie Russell asked his deputies what they wanted to see the money spent on.
“The first thing that we purchased were department issued handguns and weapon mounted lights and holsters for all the patrol deputies. Prior to that we used our personally owned weapons. We had all different types, all different calibers. It’s a safety issue. If we get in a shootout and run out of ammo or have a weapon malfunction we can borrow from our partner now, where we couldn’t do that before. It also makes it a lot easier for the people that are ordering our training ammo and stuff for the year is, ‘Oh, all we need to order is 9mm.’ Whereas before we were ordering 9mm, 45, 40, 357 and it was a real hassle.”
As a part of the check presentation, Fogle also took time to explain how the organization goes about dividing the donated funds to each agency.
“Their commissioned officers, they are involved. That means they have to participate in our Benefit the Badge events, they have to be actively a part of the events happening. If they are, then we take the…amount of money and divide that by the number of commissioned officers total and that gives us a per officer amount,” Fogle said. “Then we take that amount times the number of commissioned officers that department has and that gives us the total for the check.”
Fogle then presented the third and largest donation check of the day for $6,885 to Branson Police Chief Eric Schmitt. One of the first projects the BPD was able to fund thanks to donations was Operation Lifesaver, which allowed the department to purchase special equipment to track special bracelets worn by kids and adults with invisible illnesses, such as Alzheimers. Schmitt said the extra funds also became extremely useful, when the cost of much needed equipment increased.
“We went to what we call go-bags, which are the plate carriers, the rifle rated stuff, the heavy ‘stuff is really going bad.’ We didn’t have that for all our officers and what we wanted to do was equip every car with that. We budgeted for it, but the price went up and we didn’t have enough money to meet where we could cover the detectives and all of our cars that were in service. We got a pretty sizable check that year. I think it was around $17,000 that allowed us to make up that gap so that we could equip every car with that vital piece of equipment for our officers.”
The final check of the morning was for $1,755 and presented to Hollister Police Officer Dave Brinegar, who was in attendance representing Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt, who was unable to attend.
“I’m just starting to get involved in Benefit the Badge and I’ve just learned what we’ve used the money for in the past is entry tools,” Brinegar said. “We’ve had a lot more barricaded subjects in our jurisdiction. Sheriff Daniels and his crew have helped us out with that quite a bit and we’re looking forward to seeing what kind of equipment we can get for ourselves this year.”
In 2023, Benefit the Badge has several upcoming events, raffles and other fundraising opportunities where folks will have their chance to make donations to the organization. Once again, Black Rain Ordnance, Inc. has donated a one-of-a-kind rifle to be raffled off by Benefit the Badge.
“This is the second one they have made just for Benefit the Badge and the Fogle Family Foundation. It says ‘Blessed are the peacemakers’ across the top there. It has Benefit the Badge laser engraved on it. Of course it has the blue line. We’re going to be doing the raffle with it this year,” Fogle said. “We’ll also be including several other prizes in that same raffle. We usually try to give away around four things in each raffle. In the past it’s been a $1,000 Bass Pro card, a huge flatscreen TV and a cruise. We’ve given away lawnmowers and Big Green Eggs. There will be at least four things in the raffle that you’ll have a chance to win.”
In May, the Benefit the Badge Auction will be returning. The event will feature a variety of donated auction items to bid on and around 350 seats, which businesses will have the opportunity to purchase tables and tickets to attend. Additionally, the Benefit the Badge Steak and Food Sales will continue to be hosted near the end of each month, with the proceeds benefiting the organization.
New this year and inspired by Babette Fogle, will be the Benefit the Badge Meal. This special meal will be available for purchase at Pasghetti’s Restaurant Attraction, Fall Creek Steak and Catfish House and our Great American Steak and Chicken House, with a huge portion of the sale going to Benefit the Badge.
Anyone who would like additional information on any of the upcoming fundraising opportunities or have an interest in volunteering to be a part of Benefit the Badge can visit the Benefit the Badge page on Facebook or email benefitthebadge@gmail.com.
