The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County provided 108 children with Christmas gifts in 2022.
The JATC hosted its Christmas Assistance Project, which provided gift bags for children ages newborn to 5 years old.
The organization selected children who are enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs sponsored by OACAC. The goal was to help these kids have a good Christmas.
OACAC Area Supervisor Kandy Loehr said the staff was thankful for the organization choosing to help.
“We are grateful to JATC for providing wonderful gifts for our children and families,” Loehr said.
Each child received a bag containing a hooded coat, a new outfit, a pair of gloves, a book, and a toy. Impulse Plus, Inc. donated gloves and Ozark Family Vision Centre and Branson Christian Church held toy drives to help fill the bags with toys.
The JATC said in a press release the JATC Christmas Program was about making a difference. Members obtained sizes and ages from the children’s teachers and then went shopping.
“What fun we had finding the perfect gift for each child,” Bobbie Wydeen, chair of the Christmas Assistance Program, said.
The Christmas Assistance Program is one of many service projects JATC members provide to the community each year. Other JATC projects include Tender Critters; School Supplies “refreshment”; Book Swap; Kindness Effect Cards; Santa’s Gift House and scholarships for each of the four high schools in Taney County.
The JATC is a group of women united by a single cause and dedicated to helping the children of Taney County. It was chartered by a group of women in 1998 and continues to grow. It now has approximately 50 members, who annually contribute more than 4,000 volunteer hours as they strive to improve the mental, physical, social and emotional well-being of children in Taney County. JATC is part of the National Association of Junior Auxiliaries (NAJA), a non-profit organization founded in 1941 with headquarters in Greenville, Mississippi. Their slogan is “Caring Hearts-Helping Hands-Changing Lives”.
For more information visit Junior Auxiliary website JATCMO.ORG or the ‘Junior Auxiliary of Taney County’ Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.