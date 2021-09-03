A local organization is asking golfers to tee off for a hospitality scholarship for students at College of the Ozarks.
The Branson Area Lodging Association will host the 2nd Annual Jay Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 23 at the Branson Pointe Royale Golf Resort.
The money raised at the tournament will go to the The Wilson Hospitality Scholarship.
“The Wilson Hospitality Scholarship was established by our Board of Directors with approval from Jay’s family to celebrate his hospitality legacy and passion for Branson and education,” Branson Area Lodging Association Executive Director Laurie Hayes said.
The scholarship has awarded more than $4,000 in scholarships to College of the Ozarks students in 2021, according to Hayes.
“This year we awarded $4,500 in scholarships to Hotel & Restaurant Management students at College of the Ozarks,” Hayes said. “We hope to attract and retain amazing students of hospitality in the Branson area.”
Hayes said there is still time for teams and individuals to register to play in the tournament. The cost of the tournament includes more than just a round of golf.
“(The cost is ) $400 for a foursome or $125 for an individual player,” Hayes said. “This Includes a boxed lunch which is new this year, a goodie bag, 18 holes of golf including a cart, on course contests, on course beverages, and dinner following the tournament.”
Hayes said there are several ways someone could participate and help raise funds for the scholarship even if they don’t golf.
“We still have sponsorships available starting at $150. Registration deadline is (Friday) Sept. 10 for sponsors,” Hayes said. “We can also still use prizes and goodie bag items. They can reach out to me at info@bransonarealodging.com if they’d like to find a way to participate even if they don’t play golf.”
According to the tournament flyer sponsorships available are:
- Hole-In-One Level Sponsor $5,000 (may be $2,500 cash/$2,500 in kind), only one of these sponsorships is available. This sponsorship will include company logo on all participant golf shirts, signage on special Hole-in-One during tournament, foursome team in the tournament, and being listed as top level sponsor on all tournament advertising.
- Eagle Level Sponsor $1,000, only one of these sponsorships is available. This sponsorship will include being listed as dinner sponsor, signage on special Hole-in-One during tournament, foursome team in the tournament, and listed as sponsor on all tournament advertising.
- Birdie Level Sponsor $500, which includes signage on a golf hole during tournament, a foursome team in the tournament, and listed as sponsor on all tournament advertising.
- Par Level Sponsor $250, which is sold out, but does include signage on special Hole-in-One during tournament, and listed as sponsor on all tournament advertising.
- Chip In Sponsor $150 which includes signage on a golf hole during the tournament.
According to the flyer, there will be gift bags and prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt. Prizes awarded to the top three teams in each flight. There will also be a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize.
Hayes said this tournament was created to honor the memory of Jay Wilson and the impact he had on the area.
“This tournament is our way of celebrating the life of Jay Wilson,” Hayes said. “He was passionate about Branson and about education. He is dearly missed.”
For more information call 417-559-3869 or email info@bransonarealodging.com.
