The Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB held an event at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theater on Wednesday, Sept. 7, to lay out a 10-year plan for the region.
The presentation called the Destination Strategic Plan states it is a new direction for the region’s visitor economy.
“Now is not the time to be resting on our laurels,” Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB President and CEO Jason Outman said. “As destinations across the world reopen their visitor economies, the competition for visitors and the economic impacts they bring will be fierce. We need to be thoughtful about how we continue to develop and enhance the Branson experience to align with evolving traveler expectations; about the inds of the visitors who would most appreciate the region’s character and delivrer the most value to our community; and how we can grow our tourism industry for the benefit of all in the region.”
The plan states their vision for 2030 is “a welcoming and vibrant destination driven by our world-class entertainment, genuine Ozark hospitality and deep-rooted connection to the outdoors.”
The plan calls for an increased focus on “Destination Development,” which the plan defines as the system through which the life cycle of tourism is managed to make sure a tourist destination “evolves” to remain a desirable destination for potential visitors. However, the Steering Committee, which helped craft the document, stated protection of the Branson region’s “authentic character” was of “paramount importance” to the people involved in the project.
The plan also states industry and government need to work together to enhance the quality of a visitor’s experience.
The plan listed four objectives:
- Maximize the value of tourism to the region, economically, socially, and environmentally;
- Deliver a balanced year-round visitor economy;
- Deliver exceptional and authentic experiences for our visitors and residents;
- Enhance the region’s reputation as a place to live, work, and visit.
The plan comes after the chamber & CVB began a 10-month process in 2021. There was a survey of public and private stakeholders; a series of community engagement sessions including one-on-one interviews, focus groups, surveys, and visioning workshops; and a review of existing research and planning documents to make sure the future plans align and support other ongoing plans.
A DestinationNEXT assessment survey of elected officials, community leaders, and industry stakeholders determined the Branson area was below the industry baseline for overall experience and community alignment. The focus groups determined opportunities and challenges.
Opportunities included enhancing experience by ensuring the theater industry remains a driving factor for tourism while growing other recreation, events, and nightlife; market diversification like expanding sports tourism and developing experiences to appeal to millennials and Generation Z; and prioritizing a more diverse local economy with public investment in infrastructure and public places.
Challenges listed included issues with workforce and housing, such as a lack of affordable working class housing, no public transportation, more child care facilities, and staff shortages; transportation issues such as a lack of significant air access to the region and greater need for regional connectivity; and aligning vision for the region between public and private sectors, along with diversity of views among the region’s stakeholders.
The plan calls for leveraging the live entertainment industry of Branson as a “key component” of tourism for the region. The definition of live entertainment is not limited to just the theater shows, but also includes musicians who perform at restaurants and other non-traditional venues.
“Live entertainment integrates well into creating experiences that focus on cultural heritage, diversity, and local engagement,” the plan reads. “It also embeds well into both heritage tourism and the exploration of living culture, across communities.”
The document stated, according to the 2020 Branson Theatre Health & Needs Analysis, the number of jobs supported by the music industry was almost 9% of Taney County’s employment. The total earnings from performing arts was estimated at $44 million.
A number of suggestions regarding the entertainment industry were discussed, including: ongoing research of current and future entertainment preferences of visitors; a financial assistance program to have new and existing venues invest in infrastructure and capital costs; find ways to work Branson’s musical heritage beyond theaters; improve walkability in the entertainment district; and advocate for restrictions on third-party ticket sellers including restrictions on using the terms “welcome center” or “visitor center” and requiring third party sellers to post a very obvious display they are a third-party seller and not an official box office for theaters.
The plan also calls for enhancing and diversifying the regional experience of coming to visit Branson. The goal would be to draw “high-value visitors” who statistically spend more money, stay longer, and align with local community values. The document said these diversified experiences can benefit drawing new residents, investors, and organizations to the region which would result in quality of life improvements for residents and higher tax revenues for the city of Branson.
A survey cited in the plan says tourists believe Branson needs “fresh, new experiences.” The plan suggests changes involving outdoor recreation including investing in trail maintenance and improvements, explore ways to increase lake access for residents and visitors, and connecting public places to surrounding areas through sidewalks and pathways; enhancing sports tourism through investment in sports facility enhancements and attracting sporting events which use public spaces; and events and festivals which can be used to drive off-season tourism, explore expansion to regional events and festivals, and venue development to draw larger events or conventions.
Another category in the Destination Strategic Plan is improving livability and community well-being. The plan says the most sustainable and prosperous tourist destinations evolved beyond that category into outstanding destinations for all, which not only enhances quality of life for residents but makes repeat visitors not really feel like tourists when they return after their initial visit.
The plan states “by far” the lack of housing diversity, which impacts almost every other issue in the region including economic diversity, drawing new talent, drawing new investment, labor shortages, and business closures. It also hampers the city’s ability to develop a tax base to cover the increasing cost of public services.
Suggestions to improve this area included providing reliable and competitive broadband internet servers to residents; incentives for commercial and residential landowners to build affordable housing; develop more evening experiences which would appeal to younger generations; and develop co-working/co-living spaces to attract remote professionals, digital nomads, and start-up investors.
The plan calls for strengthening the Branson brand. A cited survey of non-visitors showed only 60% had a favorable view of Branson, saying the region was “not for me” and Branson was “a bit too cheesy/hillbilly for my liking.” However, a survey of visitors showed a different picture, with 90% saying they plan to return within the next year and didn’t stay long enough for their initial visit.
The goal would be to use the perceptions of the repeat visitors to reach out to the non-visitors with a new vision of Branson, using passionate local ambassadors, creatives, entrepreneurs, and influencers; integrate the Ozarks and outdoor activities into the region’s brand; and create a common storytelling strategy.
Improvement of infrastructure and making it easier to get to and around Branson was also part of the plan. The report calls for removing friction between how visitors connect to local businesses through enhancement of connections between visitor activities and transportation services.
Suggested solutions to this problem included development and implementation of an air service strategy for Branson Airport; advocate for public transportation; expand commuter options for the workforce living outside of Branson; and advocate for a direct shuttle between the Springfield-Branson airport and downtown Branson.
Finally, the plan says greater stakeholder involvement and collaboration is key. Visitors to the region will interact with multiple stakeholders within the city’s industries, often without realizing they are doing it. Their impressions of how these industries work together impacts decisions to stay longer or return to the area.
The report says government, community leaders, and business leaders need to work together in ways which will enhance the visitor experience. The COVID-19 pandemic actually increased visitor awareness of the interconnectedness between the different sectors of a community and government, so collaboration and working together for the region’s betterment can have a positive impact on a visitor’s opinion of the region.
“Ultimately, the success of this strategy will come from meaningful, mutually beneficial participation and alliances with our stakeholders and industry partners,” the plan reads. “By working together, we will achieve more for the benefit of our citizens and visitors to our region.”
Suggestions for improving this area included a program to get front-line staff, who interact most with visitors, to explore the various experiences of Branson so they can share impressions of them; hospitality culture training programs; creation of community-wide programs for awareness and support of tourism and hospitality; and tracking the feelings of residents and how it impacts the local visitor economy.
The plan report ends with the chamber and CVB stating the goals of the plan will filter through the values and operations of their organization, allowing them to not only sponsor some of the events or ideas in the plan, but collaborate with businesses and attractions within the region to continue to grow Branson’s tourism.
“No single individual or organization will be able to implement this plan alone. It will require the support of a broad-reaching group of contributors and a collaborative mindset,” the chamber and CVB’s statement reads.
The full report can be found at explorebranson.com.
