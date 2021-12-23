The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District has new technology aimed at saving lives.
According to a Thursday, Dec. 16 Facebook post on the SSCFPD page, the district has LUCAS devices which have been placed in service for cardiac cases.
“(The) Southern Stone County Fire Protection District is continuing our mission in providing the best care to those we took an oath to serve and protect,” the post said. “Today, we are taking a huge step in that direction and have placed in service three LUCAS 3 devices which will provide a higher level of care when it matters most...during cardiac arrest incidents.”
The LUCAS 3 device is an easy-to-use mechanical chest compression device which helps lifesaving teams around the world deliver high-quality, guidelines-consistent chest compressions to sudden cardiac arrest patients; in the field, on the move and in the hospital, according to the lucas-cpr website.
“These LUCAS devices assist with providing high quality chest compressions to help circulate blood to the brain and body when a heart stops working,” SSFPD said in the post. “The LUCAS device is recognized worldwide as an invaluable tool during cardiac arrest events.”
The LUCAS 3 increased opportunities for better patient outcomes and improved operational efficiencies, states the website. The LUCAS device has been shown to improve quality of chest compressions, increase ETCO2 levels as well as being able to sustain life-saving circulation during prolonged resuscitation attempts. LUCAS has been studied extensively, shown to be safe and effective and to save patients that would otherwise have been considered futile. With the LUCAS device, fatigue, individual variations or psychological factors are removed from CPR and there is no longer a need for switching CPR providers every two minutes. LUCAS helps provide high-quality and safer chest compressions in situations such as patient movement and transportation, during prolonged CPR or in the cath lab.
According to the website, LUCAS device has shown to:
- Provide consistent quality of chest compressions during resuscitation attempts
- Create life-sustaining perfusion of the brain and heart of the patient
- Create good neurological outcomes
LUCAS enables and facilitates extended CPR, high-quality CPR during transport and treatment of the underlying cause, such as myocardial infarction, pulmonary embolism and accidental hypothermia. LUCAS assists patient care by freeing up hands and reducing chaos around the patient, calming down the scene and buying time to make decisions.
The website states the LUCAS devices help keep first responders safe, as well. CPR guidelines recognize the value of mechanical CPR in situations where provider safety is compromised or when high-quality manual CPR is not possible. Ambulance transports can be dangerous for first responders due to high speed driving, risky maneuvers and sometimes hazardous road conditions. These factors pose a safety risk for EMS crews, who may have to stand without restraints in a confined moving vehicle while performing CPR. The LUCAS device allows the first responder to be able to sit safely and belted during transportation, while delivering life-saving CPR to the patient.
The SSFPD thanked the community and those who continue to support the district.
“We thank the people who live, work and play here in our beautiful area for their continued support,” stated the post. “We also thank the Board of Directors and our Responders who make our fire district something we can all be proud of!”
For more information on LUCAS devices visit lucas-cpr.com.
