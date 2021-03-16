The Branson Convention Center is a never-ending event machine that brings mass economic impact to the Branson community.
At the virtual March 9 Board of Aldermen meeting, Branson Convention Center General Manager Sam Voisin presented their 2020 year-end report.
Even with the overpowering hit of COVID-19, the convention center reported the following numbers to the board for 2020:
- Estimated room nights booked : 105,991
- Estimated economic impact : $50,941,674
- Estimated jobs supported : 14,462
- Return on investment : 3,326%
“Although the budget was not looking very satisfactory for the end of the year we managed to still have a massive amount of economic impact to the market and specifically to the city of Branson,” said Voisin. “As we all know, the convention center was not built with the intention of making money on its own financial ledgers, it was intended to make money for everyone else - to bring conventions and visitors in so that they spend their money in restaurants, attractions, etc.”
According to the presentation, the year-end recap, when comparing what actually occurred in 2020 vs. what was budgeted for 2020, showed the following:
- Total year-end event days was 175, in comparison to the 268 event days that were budgeted for : there were 93 less event days than budgeted for;
- YTD (year-to-date) 63 events were cancelled or rescheduled in 2020; this represents $1,880,000 in lost business due to COVID-19;
- Adjusted gross income showed $1,445,624 at actual year end vs the $3,322,952 variance of $1,877,328 less revenue vs budget;
- Total indirect expenses were $2,929,968 at actual year end vs $3,875,596 variance of $945,628 less expenses vs budget;
- Net income gain/loss actual year end showed $1,487,087 vs the $552,644 budgeted. This does not include marketing fund expenditures.
“At the end of the year we realized (there were) 93 less event days in 2020 and while in the second quarter we realized that we were going to cancel a little over 50 events, it ended up being 93 event days that were affected which equals to 63 events,” said Voisin. “An event day does consist of the show day, a move in and a move out because the building cannot be used when the event is in, so that is counted as an event day but the number of events that were impacted (was) 63. Now if we were to equate that, which we did, to a revenue loss we were almost $2 million down last year due to COVID-19. That is unprecedented.”
According to the presentation, specific expenses were reduced by $1,297,766 from what was budgeted for 2020 ($3,277,759).
When discussing customer service, according to their 2020 customer service survey scores, overall satisfaction scored a 98%. Prior to hosting the event customers said they believed they would be 87% satisfied, after the event results showed that they were actually 95% satisfied.
According to the presentation, CEO of the Crappie Expo Wally Marshall provided the following as part of his testimonial:
“The VIP Banquet was the most amazing dinner and service we have ever had at an event.” (and) “The quality of the food was awesome and everyone is talking about the service quality for days after the event!”
According to the presentation, the convention center’s 2020-2021 initiatives are as follows:
No.1, reduce expenses
- There are now nine less full-time staff;
- Backfilled positions have a reduced payroll burden
- Bottom line reductions for utility audit and control
- Audit and renegotiate vendor agreements
- Focus on critical needs, not wants
No.2, increase revenues
- Create client safety confidence within operations to reduce cancellations
- Utilize the marketing fund to actively gain business
- Created a “triad” team sales approach that consists of the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber and CVB, the Branson Convention Center and the Hilton Sales Teams
- The sales team’s goal is to prospect 3,000 contacts from lost business, date conflicts, those who fell out of rotation, etc.
- Work on sponsorships and advertising opportunities within the venue
For the complete presentation visit ‘Agendas and Minutes’ under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov
