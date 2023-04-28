The Forsyth community has rallied around one of their police officers after a medical issue left him hospitalized.
Forsyth Police Officer Jason Flowers suffered from a neurological injury on Monday, April 10, which has left him hospitalized. His fellow police officer, Sergeant Michele Rackley created a GoFundMe campaign on April 22, to help Flowers and his family with the unexpected expenses.
“I created this gofundme for our dear friend, Brother in Blue Jason Flowers. On April 10, 2023, Jason had a stroke and was rushed to Cox South Hospital in Springfield MO,” Rackely said on the GoFundMe campaign. “Jason was placed in the neurotrauma ICU and has been in the unit for over a week now. It was confirmed that Jason had a blood vessel burst in his neck area, causing a brain bleed which caused a mild stroke. This traumatic injury has caused Jason’s brain to swell, causing consistent headaches, dizziness and nausea. There is a possibility of brain surgery to relieve the pressure caused by his brain swelling. Jason has been having a hard time keeping any food down. Jason will continue to be monitored and he is slowly recovering.”
Forsyth Police Chief Pat Gray posted on the department’s Facebook page regarding Officer Flowers and his condition on Monday, April 24.
“As many of you have heard, Officer Jason Flowers suffered a neurological injury last week while off duty. This injury included both a minor brain bleed and stroke,” Gray posted. “He was transported to an area hospital where he was in NICU until yesterday. He is improving daily, and we are hoping for a full recovery and return to work.”
Gray explained the health insurance through the city would be covering much of the hospital expenses but the income lost is a concern.
“While his health insurance through the city is going to cover the hospital stay, he has not worked here long enough to have full vacation and sick time benefits. This is going to leave a gap in his income while he recovers,” Gray said. “In the meantime, we are looking to help him out as much as possible. A GoFundMe page has been set up.”
The Forsyth Police Department has also received donations of items to be raffled off to benefit Flowers.
“We have also received several items to be raffled off including a fire pit and a Ruger 22/45 Lite semi auto handgun, among other items,” Gray said. “Those raffle tickets will be available through our office and at the Spring Fling coming up this weekend in Forsyth (on Saturday), April 29. The drawing will be at a later day in May.”
Both Rackley and Gray expressed their gratitude for those who can help their brother in blue.
“It would be greatly appreciated if anyone could donate to assist with Jason being off of work and medical expenses,” Rackley said on GoFundMe. “Continued prayers would also be appreciated.”
“We thank all of you for your support and assistance, we live and work in a great community,” Gray said. “The support we receive as a department shows a commitment from you as a community that is unheard of in today’s society.”
To donate to the GoFundMe campaign visit gofund.me/e32919de.
