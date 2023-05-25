Two College of the Ozarks faculty members recently received awards for respective accomplishments in their fields during the 116th commencement at College of the Ozarks.
Erin Hayes, alumna of the college, received the Eugene Charles Wittick Teaching Excellence Award.
The award honors professors who have demonstrated outstanding teaching ability and who have had a major impact on the lives and careers of their students. Honorees have shown exceptional interest in their students, have set an example compatible with the goals of the College of the Ozarks, and have attempted continually to improve their teaching.
“Mrs. Hayes has enjoyed a successful career as an ABC News correspondent, receiving many prestigious awards,” Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the College Eric Bolger said. “Her student evaluation scores are consistently high. Students call her a wonderful teacher who is knowledgeable and passionate about what she does, which inspires students to learn. Hayes also oversees ‘The Point’ newsroom workstation, which operates as a laboratory for her academic classes. Students in her workstation have won over 60 state, regional, and national college journalism awards since 2016. Hayes shows a genuine interest in students’ lives, both inside and outside the classroom.”
Hayes spoke of her students and their love for God.
“I am so proud of our students. They are people of integrity who can help steer the media back to a place of trust and a reverence for truth,” Hayes said. “Their love for God and His infinite goodness gives me hope for the world.”
In September of 2017, Hayes was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Silver Circle. Already a four-time Emmy Award winner, the honor was a great blessing and affirmation of her 30-year career. Hayes is a four-time recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award and a winner of the national Sigma Delta Chi Award for Investigative Reporting. She received the National Investigative Reporters and Editors Award, three Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia awards, and was recognized for her work during ABC News’ coverage of 9/11.
Associate Professor of Conservation and Wildlife Management and Chair of the Division of Agriculture and Natural Sciences Nathan Roberts, received the Mildred Letton Wittick Professional Achievement Award.
The Mildred Letton Wittick Professional Achievement Award honors faculty members for their professional accomplishments, which may include research, publications, performance, creative productions, and service to professional organizations.
“Dr. Roberts is relatively new to College of the Ozarks, but he has already made a big impact as an educator and scholar,” Bolger said. “Within the last year, he has provided advice and assistance to several states on complex wildlife issues. He recently testified in the U.S. Congress as a scientific expert on a high-profile wildlife bill. He holds honorary appointments at several research-1 universities in the United States. He has published over two dozen peer-reviewed articles on furbearers and carnivores, as well as numerous technical and magazine articles.”
Roberts earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri and his doctorate from Cornell University, where his dissertation focused on furbearer management in the northeast. Before his arrival at College of the Ozarks, he has worked for several state and federal agencies, including as the bear, wolf, and furbearer research scientist at Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, as the lead biometrician for National Wildlife Refuge System in the Alaska region, and as a wildlife biologist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
While at C of O, Roberts has helped build strong relationships with state and federal agencies which benefit students. He has used his prior academic and work experiences to prepare students for their lives after college.
For more information about College of the Ozarks, visit www.cofo.edu.
