Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt took to the department’s Facebook page to give an update on the ‘Back to School/ End of Summer Safe Driving Campaign’.
According to the post, the campaign ran from mid-August through the month of September. The campaign was conducted by the Hollister Police Department and was directed at increasing the safety of young drivers as they return to school and extracurricular activities.This campaign was in addition to the department’s normal operations.
“The following numbers are provided to the public to demonstrate the outstanding efforts of you officers in keeping the Hollister community and our children safe,” Schmidt said in the post.
Hollister Officers conducted 284 traffic stops, resulting in 307 traffic warnings and 26 traffic citations during the campaign.
Officers also made more than 50 arrests including the following:
- 11 D.W.I. arrests for alcohol intoxication
- 5 D.W.I. arrests for drug intoxication
- 13 arrests for Driving While Suspended / Revoked
- 12 misdemeanor warrant arrests
- 9 felony warrant arrests
- 4 Narcotics related arrests
- 11 arrests for other offenses
“Again, these numbers are related to increased enforcement in addition to the normal operations of the Hollister Police Department,” Schmidt said in the post. “The Hollister Police Department is proud to partner with our community to keep our youth and residents safe.”
For more information regarding this campaign contact Sergeant Chad Swanson or Sergeant Matthew Sanders at (417)-334-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.