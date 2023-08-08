Stone County organizations will be helping students prepare for the upcoming school year this week.
Unite Table Rock Lake will host the Stone County School Readiness Fair on Friday, Aug. 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pre-registered families and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for walk-ins. The event will take place in the Reeds Spring High School gym.
“This is a chance for Stone County students to pick up free school supplies, clothing, and shoes, and for families to learn more about resources available in the area,” states the Stone County School Readiness Fair Facebook event page. “To be eligible to pick up school supplies students must attend a Stone County school and be eligible for the free or reduced lunch program.”
Unite Table Rock Lake is teaming with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District and the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary to put this event on. Stone County families were asked to pre-register for the event, but they will accept walk-ins on the day.
Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary President and Unite Table Rock Lake Member Carrie Padilla told Branson Tri-Lakes News the event will be more than school supplies.
“We are open to any student (who) has qualified for free or reduced lunch in each Stone County school grades K through 12,” Padilla said. “One thing we are really trying to emphasize is our School Readiness Fair has just grown like crazy. Last year we had 38 booths and this year we have almost 60. We offer not just school supplies, but services such as haircuts, eye exams and food boxes. We will have sponsors giving away underwear, socks and brushes. We will have a free clothing closet this year.”
Padilla said even though lots of area schools provide school supplies for their students in elementary school, this event gives students from any grade to go school ‘shopping.’
“We really want to empower kids and their families to give them a back to school experience,” Padilla said. “You know, I remember when I was a kid, going back to school shopping was an exciting time. We want to give that experience. Rather than just somebody handing them supplies, we really want them to make community relationships. So the child actually picks out their backpack from First Baptist Church before they enter the gym. They get to pick up their backpacks, they get their supply list at that time, and then they get to go shopping to get their items that they need from their list. Then they can visit the services. You know, that way if they want a purple folder, they can pick out a purple folder.”
Padilla said businesses and organizations in Stone County make this event possible.
“Our goal is that ‘Together we achieve more,’” Padilla said. “You know, our goal is not to reinvent any wheels but to support all the ministries and nonprofits in our community and to bring them together in one location for families. Stone County is unique, being so large from Crane to Blue Eye. It is really difficult sometimes for parents to go here to get this or go there to get that. And so by providing all of the resources in one area, it just makes it better for everybody.”
How the fair works with businesses and organizations is unique as well, according to Padilla. Each organization or business is assigned an item to provide for at least 250 students. When individuals donate items they are taken to the correct booth to help those keep up with the supply demand.
“When somebody comes and donates a box, a big box of Kleenex, those Kleenexs are going to go to the organization that’s giving Kleenex. If somebody brings shoes, they’re gonna go to the shoe ministry,” Padilla said.
Area residents had an opportunity to help provide supplies during Missouri’s Tax Free Weekend on Friday Aug. 4 and Saturday Aug. 5, when Unite Table Rock Lake had a school bus parked at the Branson West Wal-Mart for the ‘Stuff the Bus’ event.
“During the ‘Stuff the Bus’ event there (was) a big school bus out in front of Wal-Mart and our goal is just to stuff it back to school items, shoes, heads, any school supplies,” Padilla said. “It all stays in Stone County and goes to the School Readiness Fair to each of the organizations (who) are giving out supplies, it gives them the extras for those walk-ins and if our numbers are past the 250.”
Unite Table Rock Lake took over hosting the event from Love INC., who hosted the event for years, in 2020. When Love INC. closed Padilla said it left many needs in the community unmet. The SSCFPD, SSCFPD Auxiliary and Unite Table Rock Lake joined forces to carry on the event for the students in Stone County.
For more information visit ‘Unite Table Rock Lake’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.