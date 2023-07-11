A Taney County farm couple has been honored as the 2023 Taney County Farm Family.
The Taney County Missouri University Extension Office and the Taney County Farm Bureau chose Josh and Devin Sonnenfelt to represent Taney County at the Missouri State Fair on Farm Family Day, which will take place on Monday, Aug. 14.
The Sonnenfelts were presented the award and title at the Demolition Derby hosted at the Taney County Fairground on Saturday, June 24.
Taney County Extension Council Secretary Myka Braschler presented the Sonnenfelts with the award certificate and checks from both organizations to help cover their expenses at the state fair.
Josh Sonnenfelt grew up spending time at his grandparent’s farm during the summers, helping his grandpa. When he met Devin three years ago, those summers were a distant memory, according to a press release from the Taney County MU Extension Office.
“It didn’t take him long to catch the farming and cattle showing bug. So much so that the couple purchased a farm near Bradleyville to expand their operation and get closer to their off-the-farm jobs,” stated the release. “Three years later, Josh and Devin now manage a cow/calf operation at Follow Thru Farms, aptly named for the phrase that Devin has heard all her life and incorporates into the farm every day.”
The Sonnenfelt’s farm consists of registered Red Angus and Simmental cows, from which they keep the heifers to show and grow the herd and sell breeding-age bulls. They produce and sell their own USDA inspected farm-raised beef, most of which is sold to the local community.
The Sonnenfelts take care of the day-to-day feeding, animal care, bookwork, and other responsibilities.
“Their children all grew up loving the farm life. The older children have left the farm to pursue their careers while their youngest daughter, Brynli (8), remains at home and continues to show cattle and help with the day-to-day chores,” stated the release. “They also have several other family members and friends that lend a helping hand when needed.”
The Sonnenfelts said they feel truly blessed to have so many willing to help them with their dream.
Devin serves as the Senior Business Development Specialist at White River Valley Electric Cooperative. Josh serves as a Sales Specialist for Herrman Lumber.
“Between their full-time jobs and taking care of the farm, Josh and Devin like to spend time showing cattle, fishing, hunting, or spending time with friends and family at the lake,” states the release.
For more information visit extension.missouri.edu/locations/mu-extension-in-taney-county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.