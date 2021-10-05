A local electric co-op is asking for donations to help fight food insecurity in area communities.
White River Valley Electric Co-op is asking the community to give back to help individuals meet their basic need for food with their “Power to Turn Hunger into Hope” food drive.
Food insecurity is the condition of not having access to sufficient food, or food of an adequate quality, to meet one’s basic needs.
According to Feeding America, over 42 million, or one in eight Americans, fall into the category of food insecure in 2021. One in six children in America faces hunger each day. Children who face food insecurities and hunger are less likely to excel in school and in social situations.
According to the WRVEC website, food insecurity is a sad reality for many families and individuals in the Ozarks, with 15% of southwest Missouri residents facing food insecurities. Families facing hunger or one paycheck away from facing hunger were most impacted by the pandemic.
To help address this community need, WRVEC is asking the communities to rally together for their annual “Power to Turn Hunger into Hope” food drive campaign.
Last year was the first time the “Power to Turn Hunger into Hope” was held as a virtual food drive. That decision was made to accommodate complications from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual format turned out to be a successful record-breaking year for donations. Even during a global pandemic, the drive was able to raise $25,000 through community contributions and grants, according to the website.
Due to the success of last year’s drive and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, they have decided to hold the food drive virtually again this year.
“Power to Turn Hunger into Hope” campaign will run throughout the month of October. All funds raised will support a dedicated pantry in each of the five counties in the WRVEC service area. Every dollar donated will be able to provide four meals for families and individuals in need.
For more information or to donate visit whiteriver.org/community/food-drive/.
