A child drowned at a swimming area in Stone County this weekend.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report, an unnamed 3-year-old male, of Nixa, was left unattended and went into the water at the Mill Creek Park Swimming Area on Table Rock Lake at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.
The child was later found floating in the water and was flown to Cox Medical Center Branson. He was pronounced dead at 10:07 p.m. by Dr. Lane Garner, according to the report.
No further information has been released at this time.
