College of the Ozarks found itself among award recipients presented by the Missouri Alliance for Historic Preservation at a ceremony in Jefferson City on Tuesday, April 25.
2023 marks the 43rd Annual Honor Awards held by Missouri Preservation, which recognizes people and projects who have advanced the field of historic preservation in Missouri. This year, 11 recipients were recognized for their contributions, including individual building projects, long-term preservation initiatives, published works, and lifetime achievements. Among them was College of the Ozarks, for its Ashcroft Hall Renovation.
Ashcroft Hall was built from 1962 to 1964 as a residence hall for women. In 2018 it was determined the building would be the first to undergo renovations and receive upgrades. The building’s renovation has allowed it to remain a legacy of the former students and staff who first completed the building six decades ago.
N Form Architecture, from Springfield, MO, was a recipient of the Preserve Missouri Award for their work on the Ashcroft Hall renovation. Missouri Representative Brian Seitz spoke of the importance of the preservation of regional landmarks.
“The preservation of historic buildings and landmarks in Missouri should always be a priority,” Seitz said. “The beauty of the campus at College of the Ozarks, and all of Missouri, is enhanced and protected for generations to come, due to the hard work of N Form Architecture and all others who were honored here today.”
Missouri Preservation was founded in 1976 as the Missouri Heritage Trust, and has evolved into a grassroots network of individuals, organizations, and preservation commissions throughout Missouri.
The non-profit advocates for, educates and assists in the preservation of architectural and historic landmarks which embody Missouri’s unique heritage and sense of place. For more information about Missouri Preservation, visit www.preservemo.org.
To learn more about College of the Ozarks and its campus, visit www.cofo.edu.
