The agriculture department of Hollister High School has announced the newest addition to their program.
The Hollister High School Agriculture Department celebrated the birth of the first calf to be born on school property in the program’s history, according to a press release from Hollister High School.
“We hope this is only the beginning of great things to come,” said Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Quaid Taylor in a release. “We are excited our students were able to experience this event and are excited to see our program continue to grow.”
Rowan, the bull calf was born May 23 to his mother Big Red, according to Hollister School District Communication Director Kim Connell.
