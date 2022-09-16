The Forsyth Chamber of Commerce will bring a piece of Scottish tradition to the area.
The Highland Games will be held for the first time at the chamber’s Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Forsyth’s Shoals Bend Park.
Forsyth Chamber of Commerce Administrative Assistant Andrea McCotter told Branson Tri-Lakes News the addition is all about giving the festival some unique activities.
“We have much more room at the park and wanted to include new and fun activities,” McCotter said. “The Highland Games fits right in with that. This year we are just having a men’s division and hope to expand into more events and add a women’s division next year. We do have a teen’s division for boys 15 to 17 year-olds.”
Highland Games are traditional sporting events held in spring and summer in Scotland and other countries with a large Scottish population, as a way of celebrating Scottish and Celtic culture, especially that of the Scottish Highlands. Around the world the games are well known for bagpipes, the kilt, and sporting events where participants show off their strength and skill.
McCotter said for this first year attendees can expect to see feats of strength and fashion of Scotland.
“Participants can expect to have to throw heavy rocks in different fashions,” McCotter said. “(There will) also be a hay bale being tossed over a high bar with a pitch fork and kilts.”
McCotter, who has family ties to Scotland, said it is about the fun of the competition.
“We have Scottish heritage, so we love the camaraderie of the athletic games,” McCotter said. “(It’s) just a bunch of people getting together to have a good time.”
The chamber has pushed their registration to participate back.
“Registration was due on Sept. 15, but it has been pushed to Thursday, Sept. 22,” Forsyth Chamber of Commerce President Rose Backlin said. “There is a $15 entry fee and an optional $15 for a t-shirt.”
There are forms and waivers on the chamber website, at forsythmissouri.org, to participate in the games. The chamber has plans to expand the Highland Games in the future, but for this year they want to keep it amateurs who want to try something new, according to McCotter.
“This is an event that we would like to make a permanent part of the Harvest Moon Festival,” McCotter said. “This year, it will be all amateurs, just having some fun and trying something new. We would love for a bunch of guys to come out and give it a try.”
For more information visit the chamber’s website or ‘Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce’ on Facebook.
