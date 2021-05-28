Memorial Day celebrations are in full swing this year in Branson. There will be various events all weekend from shows, to attractions, to memorial ceremonies.
Little Heroes Park, located at #108 Little Heroes Circle, in Walnut Shade, will be hosting an event called ‘Back the Red, White and Blue’ on Saturday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be live music, food, games, and a raffle to honor law enforcement, firefighters, military, and emergency management for the work they do in the community. The event is free to first responders and their families. For the public the cost is $5 for kids, and $7.50 for adults.
For more information, check out the original article ‘Memorial Day event to be held honoring first responders’ at bransontrilakesnews.com.
On Saturday, May 29 the Branson Landing, located at 100 Branson Landing Boulevard, will be hosting the band Papa Green Shoes for the kick-off of their Annual Summer Concert Series.
Drinks and the opening act, Bad Mojo, will begin at 6:30 p.m., and Papa Green Shoes will perform after, going until 10:30 p.m.
Big Cedar Lodge and Top of the Rock, located at 190 Top of the Rock Rd. in Ridgedale, are hosting several events this weekend, as well.
Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, Big Cedar will be displaying their own replica of the famous Vietnam War Memorial Wall, which features 55,000 names of those fallen during the Vietnam War. The wall is located on the Registration Lawn in Big Cedar.
Top of the Rock will be hosting a ‘Remember and Honor Ceremony’ starting at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. There will be a special wreath laying and cannon ceremony, presentation of colors, military flyover, and a memorial message.
The event will be open to the public. The entry fee is $20 at the Top of the Rock entrance and no voucher will be given.
For more information on Big Cedar and Top of the Rock events, visit bigcedar.com/events-calendar/category/memorial-day/list.
Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Southern Missouri and Carry the Load are hosting a ‘Carry the Load Hike’ on Sunday, May 30 at 11 a.m., at Stockstill Park, located at 625 Stockstill Lane in Branson.
The three mile hike is intended to honor military, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency medical personnel for their sacrifices.
For more information follow their Facebook page ‘Carry the Load Memorial Day Hike,’ or to sign up visit www.carrytheload.org.
Rock Lane Resort will be having food, drinks, and live entertainment, featuring Chill Phil, for a Memorial Day celebration on Sunday, May 30 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Chill Phil will be playing the steel drums for a variety of music including Santana, the Beatles, the Ventures, Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett and Elvis.
HCW Properties and the Branson Airport are hosting the Wings Over The Ozarks Air Show inaugural event on Monday, May 31 at the Branson Airport Jet Center, located at 130 Wright Brothers Rd. in Hollister.
The show site will be open at 9:30 a.m. and is free to the public. The air show acts and festivities will begin at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
See ‘Memorial Day airshow and festival to be held at Branson Airport’ on page 1A.
Branson Veterans of America 913 will be having their annual Memorial Day Service held at Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 1638 E. Hwy 76 in Branson, on Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m.
The service is a program of remembrance to honor those who have faithfully served and defended the nation.
On Monday, May 31 at 10 a.m. the Waseca High School Band and Choir will be performing a free 30 minute concert for a special Memorial Day concert at the Branson Veterans Memorial Museum.
The concert will take place in the parking lot of the museum, located at 1250 76 Country Blvd., and will feature several patriotic favorites and a special tribute to veterans.
See ‘Minnesota band, choir to perform in Branson for Memorial Day’ on page 10A.
Branson’s own Hughes Brothers will be performing a special country dinner show, featuring barbeque, baked beans, and coleslaw in honor of Memorial Day travelers.
The show will be at the Hughes Brothers Theatre, located at 3425 W 76 Country Blvd., on Monday, May 31 at 2 p.m.
For more information or to book tickets for the show, visit hughes-brothers.com.
