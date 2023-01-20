The Hollister School District recognized its January teacher, staff and students of the month at a recent Board of Education meeting.
The students recognized were Averly Johnson (Kindergarten), William Koester (2nd Grade), Bella Whittington (7th Grade) and Malachi Henry (12th Grade).
Darci Schmidt was honored as teacher of the month. Schmidt is a 7th grade math teacher.
Hollister Middle School Principal Rachel Hodges said Schmidt is one of the best teachers she has ever seen.
“I have never met anyone as excited about teaching and learning as Mrs. Schmidt,” Hodges said. “There isn’t a week that goes by that she doesn’t stop to share a new idea or ask me to come to see something innovative in her classroom, and she’s a learner herself who is always looking for ways to learn and to improve student learning.”
The school district recognized Edi Muttillo as January staff member of the month. Muttillo is a paraprofessional at Hollister High School.
Hollister High School Principal Jared Terry said Muttillo is much like Mary Poppins; she is practically perfect in every way.
“Mrs. Muttillo is detail focused, super organized, and completely student-focused,” Terry said. “She goes above and beyond what she is asked to do, and everything she does is with the needs of the students as her first priority.”
The Board of Education meets monthly to discuss school district needs and to recognize students such as the ones chosen as the students of the month.
