Soon, people faster than Fire in the Hole, more powerful than a pyrotechnics display, able to leap the Branson Ferris Wheel in a single bound will be roaming the streets as princesses, superheroes and more make their way to the Branson area.
In 2013, As You Wish Princess Parties started in Branson. The company dissolved in 2018 but a previous character actress, Jaylene Pucker Martin, has been passed the torch by the founder Renee Michaels to revive and rebuild the character entertainment business for the area.
“I started with As You Wish after being spotted on Halloween at the Landing in 2013, where I was dressed as Jasmine. I was hired and started working for Renee in March 2014. A lot of the appearances that we did were volunteer but I got so much experience by just doing that,” Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “My last appearance was the Christmas parade in 2017. And I found out I was pregnant a couple days after the parade actually. So obviously, I couldn’t perform as a princess while pregnant. Then shortly after in 2018, Renee announced the dissolution of the company. She was stepping back to pursue other creative outlets.”
Martin said she was sad when the company stopped but was focused on her pregnancy and then after the birth of her daughter, Claire, she wanted to be a stay-at-home-mom for the first year.
“I didn’t work through her first year of life,” Martin said. “And then I was like, ‘you know what? I really, really missed that work.’ I was like, ‘man, I’m missing so much of being a princess and entertaining children. And so I started a nonprofit called Magical Memories in 2019. Then I reached out to Renee to get her blessing to do the As You Wish Princess Parties again. I didn’t really start trying to pursue anything until just before COVID happened. And, then COVID happened and you know, there was quarantine and everything was shut down. So I didn’t really do much in 2020.
“Last year, I was going to start doing stuff with it but I ran into some health issues. I actually went through two surgeries last year when they were on my face. So you know, that really puts a damper on being a princess. I was concerned because of the surgery I had in November 2021. There was a 30% chance that they were going to hit a nerve and I wasn’t gonna be able to move the left side of my face. So obviously, I wasn’t trying to get anything up and rolling. If I didn’t even know if I was gonna be able to move my face.”
Martin said her surgery was a success and she has now begun focusing on As You Wish and Magical Memories again. She has rebranded the As You Wish to be more expansive and has changed the name from As You Wish Princess Parties to As You Wish Character Entertainment.
“Renee was going to sign over the LLC into my name, but you know, both of us talked and we both decided that character entertainment is a more proper way to go,” Martin said. “It’s much broader and involves more than just girls. It will appeal to parents of both boys and girls and we will offer more than just princesses. So I changed the name when I registered the new LLC. And I’ve already got the domain. I have the Facebook page, which was the As You Wish Princess Parties page and am changing it over to become Character Entertainment. We’ll be getting the website up and running for people to book characters for parties and events. Magical Memories will also be a part of it for the non profits side of things.”
Martin said she has a cast lined up for the summer season and the return.
“I’ve actually got a pretty good cast now, which is exciting and nerve wracking. Because now I’m responsible for other people. So it’s exciting but I’m also thinking I’m also very nervous,” Martin said. “It is different being a non-profit than a business. I started magical memories as a non-profit because it was never about the money for me, even when I was with Renee. I just love the reactions you get from kids when they see you and they believe that you are their favorite princess or character. You just cannot put a dollar amount on that. It’s magic. It really is.”
She also said she is always on the lookout for more entertainers to add to the ranks, even if it is just for the non-profit side of things.
“So for charity events that want to get in touch with us to see if we can have characters show up to help support their event or cause is the Magical Memories side of this,” Martin said. “We love supporting good causes and they can set it up to have us just be there for them. I am always interested in getting more people involved with making the charity events bigger and better, on my end. So if someone is a local cosplayer and wants to help us out with and help to make memories for people, I would love that.”
Martin shared a story which explains the magic of being a character entertainer.
“I remember when we were doing the princesses and pirates cruise with the showboat. My parents, who live in Arizona came to visit me and were able to come see me in character. It was a big deal for me,” Martin said. “They brought my son on the boat to see me on the show and everything. They went up to the second floor of the deck so they could see everything with my son to help me keep character, which is the most important thing. The other princesses and I were at the wheels, where guests could get your picture taken. My parents watched as there was this one girl that I saw that came onboard whose eyes lit up when she saw me. At this point in time the new Aladdin hadn’t come out so nobody knew who this Jasmine was, right?
“It was very rare for kids to actually know who Jasmine was when I was next to, say, Elsa and Anna. But there was this girl, who had to be somewhere between 10 and 12 and she was in a wheelchair and she was so ecstatic to see me. Her face lit up and she was almost speechless when she came up to me as Jasmine. I often say when you’re in character, you reflect the enthusiasm that the kids give off. So this girl and Jasmine talked for a little bit so that we didn’t hold up the line.
“After everybody was aboard, I went up to my parents and my dad was like, ‘Did you know that girl in the wheelchair?’ and I was like, “No, I have no idea who she is. He said, ‘I would have thought that you guys were like best friends. Because you were connected with her.’ He told me it just about made him cry just watching that interaction. I told him she had said I, Jasmine, was her favorite princess so it was like she was meeting someone she already knew and loved.
“And I mean, it’s moments like that which are magic and why I love to do it. You know, as a 29 year old woman, I have never been to Disneyland or Disney World. I think about the fact you don’t know how many of these kids in the area who won’t get to go to those places either. This allows them to be able to enjoy some magic without having to travel to California or Florida.”
Martin said there is nothing like seeing the faces of children and talking to them while in character.
“I was volunteering with Jesus Was Homeless, now Elevate [Branson], for a little while before COVID to deliver meals and visit with the kids who live in extended stay motels in Branson,” Martin said. “I have lived in that kind of situation not as a child, but as an adult. It was still kind of depressing, you know, and I can only imagine what it’s like for a child to be in that situation. So I would volunteer and visit them in character to deliver meals. Each week we would go and I think they looked forward to seeing a princess taking time out to talk with them. That is the magic of what I want to do.”
Martin said she is working on several different packages for birthdays, events and even something for weddings.
“I’m wanting to work out a wedding package, unlike anything I have seen offered. Because I feel like a lot of couples don’t want kids to come to their receptions because they’re a distraction. And kids usually get bored at them anyways. There’s only so much bubbles and coloring pages can do to hold them over. I feel like a lot of families will just miss out on the wedding. Instead of having to go through the hassle of trying to find a sitter, especially if it is a destination wedding to Branson. I’m working on trying to put together a reasonable wedding package to keep the kids entertained. So people can enjoy the wedding safely, you know, without having to worry about what the kids are doing. And so it’s still in its infancy, but I’m really hoping to make it a reality because I feel like it would be beneficial for wedding guests. It’d be a super fun theme party for the kids while the adults enjoyed the reception.”
Martin said she will have bookings available the first week of June. She has also teamed up with an inflatables company which just opened in the area called Flippin’ Frogs to offer special packages.
“April 3 is when the inflatables company, Flippin Frog, is having their launch, and they’re gonna have the launch party in their neighborhood in Branson,” Martin said. “So I’ll be there and I’m gonna have a couple other cast members there for that as well.”
For more information on the characters available, prices and to book a party contact As You Wish Character Entertainment on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AsYouWishParties or email Martin at magicalmemoriesmo@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.