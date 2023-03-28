Pulling off of busy State Highway 76, just minutes past Silver Dollar City, one will find a quaint ‘Mom and Pop’ location with a quirky spark and personal touches to stay while vacationing in the lakes region.
In celebration of Mom & Pop Business Owners Day, the Branson Tri-Lakes News recently asked its readers from Stone and Taney counties to nominate their favorite Mom and Pop businesses to be featured in a special edition of the newspaper. The readers spoke, and we listened.
The Shady Acre Inn and Suites is a legacy family business passed from father to son. When ‘Branson’ Bob Juneman purchased the property it only had a single home on it, the goal was to have a family home away from his thriving hospitality properties in the Branson area. Bob quickly pivoted to doing more with the property. In 1992, the Shady Acres, a roadside motel, was established.
“It only took about a year after being here, before Dad was like,‘Maybe I'll just do 10 units. I'm just gonna do 10 units, no pool it will be easy. And then ‘Well, we have to have a pool,’ so then he added more units with the pool,” Rich Juneman said. “Now we have 16 rooms and we rent the original family house as a guest house, as well.’
Rich said he has always helped at his dad’s properties growing up so when his dad built the units on their family home property he continued to help.
“I have worked in the hospitality industry since I was like 5 or 6 so when dad decided to build the units here, I came in to continue working with him,” Rich said.
Rich, joined by his wife Veloris, stepped into running the property full-time after Bob’s passing in 2012.
Veloris said her father-in-law was a uniquely charming man who always made guests feel like family.
“He was a great businessman. He was fun and he made guests feel special,” Veloris said. “He was a caring person. He helped people who needed a hand. He helped people in our community if they needed money, he would give them a job or a place to stay. He was just a hospitable person. He had a love of fishing and dancing. He was a beautiful dancer. He would take all the ladies dancing. He was a bowler, and just had lots of hobbies. But his biggest thing was he was really great at making everyone feel welcome and comfortable.”
The Shady Acre Motel motto is ‘Happy People Stay Here.’ Thanks to Bob’s welcoming spirit and the hard work and dedication of Junemans and their small staff to keep the business up to his friendly standards, the motto seems to be reflective in guests' reviews.
Veloris and Rich both expressed their gratitude to their staff for their dedication and exceptional hospitality.
“We have a great staff,” Veloris said. “We have an amazing general manager Tamera. This will be her third year with us. Her husband Brody is our housekeeper and this will be his second year with us. And then we have a maintenance man John, this will be his fourth year with us. We have another one more staff Carol who has been taking a break due to health issues but she's back with us and we're super happy to have her work just a couple days a week. That's pretty much our staff. Of course, Rich and I are very hands on and are here to pitch in everywhere.”
“Rich and Vee like to say ‘Happy People Stay Here because Happy People Work Here.’ Well, let's just say we have a difference of opinion on that one,” General Manager Tamara Davis wrote on the Shady Acre blog. “Since becoming part of this tribe my belief is that Happy People Work Here because Happy People Stay Here. I have never experienced the level of happiness in my work, before starting here in March 2021. Everyone who works and stays here is so incredibly kind and amazing, that being happy in my work is as easy as breathing.”
The Shady Acre Motel is known for its reviews, according to the Shady Acre website.
“The No.1 comment we hear is ‘We read your reviews online and just had to come stay with you.’ Our staff works hard to ensure every guest has the best service, the cleanest rooms and a carefree vacation,” states Veloris on the website’s blog. “We read and respond to every single review.”
Shady Acre Inn and Suites has been voted "Most Wanted and Loved by Guests" three years running by guests on Hotels.com. Tripadvisor guests have voted it "Best of the Best" and it has consistently been chosen to receive a "Certificate of Excellence."
Because of its service, and attention to the details Shady Acre has been a place which many have called their home away from home in Branson for more than 30 years now.
“We have guests who have been coming for 30 years and now their children or their grandchildren come and stay with us too,” Veloris said. “So it's pretty special. In fact, we had a lot of guests we lovingly refer to as our Gnomies. They are our preferred guests or guests who stay with us multiple times a year. We have a special kind of a place for them in our hearts. We know them. They know us.”
The origin for the name Gnomies is not completely known. Rich said the property has always been known for its quirky lawn decorations, flower gardens, water features and there have always been gnomes, but the regular guests have really honed in on the gnomes. Veloris said it has become a fun twist on their location as guests began to bring gnomes and make gnomes for the property.
“Rich is the creative one with the decor,” Velrois said. “We have some gnomes and some things around the property. My husband likes quirky things. He even made a gnome zipline out by the guest house. I think our guests kind of just started giving us gnomes. In fact, one of our guests brought me a gnome, she crocheted for us. I don't know when or how it started, it just kind of started and stuck. Now we call our special guests, the ones who stay with us frequently, our Gnomie club and they just get some special perks for staying with us so often.”
Rich said his dad had a way of building relationships and friendships with his guests and this is part of the success and continued legacy of the Shady Acres Inn and Suites.
“He would just play jokes with a lot of them, just friendly banter with a lot of different customers,” Rich said. “He made friends. Like lots of guests who stayed here would then they became friends with dad. Then they would just come down just to visit with him. I think that's pretty cool. We are still trying to give that kind of service.”
Last year to celebrate 30 years in business, Rich and Veloris rebranded, renamed and remodeled the property to showcase their more boutique hotel feel, which comes with top-of-the-line friendly personal service and home-style atmosphere. The guests at Shady Acres will also be treated to boutique style rooms and special branded items, such as a Shady Acres coffee made by a local coffee company and cookies handmade locally. Veloris said the changes made to improve and rebrand the property has received glowing reviews from all their guests including the Gnomies.
“A lot of the Gnomies came and stayed with us in January and February so they could check out the new rooms, the new suites and everything,” Veloris said. “They are very excited about it. Everyone is loving the changes.”
The Shady Acre Inn and Suites offers several room options for its guests including:
Rooms with two Queens beds
King Bed Suites, each one with a unique design and style.
The Founder’s Suite, which is a King Suite that features a fully equipped kitchen, an electric fireplace and a special dedication to Bob Juneman.
The Hideaway Suite, which is a King Suite that features a fully equipped kitchen and an electric fireplace.
The Shady Acre Guest House, which is a two bedroom, one bath home featuring a fully equipped kitchen, dining room, large living room with fireplace, a private deck and enclosed porch with game room.
Shady Acre is a non-pet property. All rooms are non-smoking. For more information on the property please call 417-338-2316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.