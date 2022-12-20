Unite Table Rock Lake held its 3rd Annual Stone County Christmas Store on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday Dec. 12.
The organization took over the Stone County Christmas assistance in 2020 when LOVE Inc. closed their doors. The program is an annual event in which families in Stone County can register their children to receive gifts for Christmas. The children must be residents of Stone County and be eligible for free or reduced lunches. The program is open to children 0 to 18 years of age.
When Love Inc. closed its doors in 2020, Unite Table Rock Lake took over the Christmas Assistance program for Stone County. It includes several programs and events throughout the holiday other than Christmas Store:
- Shop with A Hero, which allows 50 Stone County children to shop with a law enforcement officer, firefighter or veteran. Each school has their counselors send recommendations of the children who would benefit most from this program. This event is funded by a grant provided by Wal-Mart.
- Adopt A Family program where Stone County families in need can be “adopted” by local organizations or individuals and be provided with Christmas Gifts. The adopted family provides a wish list and those who have adopted them shop off the list to provide Christmas.
The Christmas Store is the pinnacle of the Stone County holiday assistance. Unite Table Rock Lake member Maureen Darby said it all begins with the greeting parents receive as they pull into the parking lot.
“They come to New Testament Church, who graciously shares their space with us to do this. They are greeted and welcomed in the parking lot and provided coffee, hot chocolate or hot cider and ushered through the process and even assigned a personal shopper to help them select gifts and walk them through the entire process,” Darby said. “The Toy Store (is where) donated toys and gifts are placed and the parent or guardian gets to pick out gifts for each child ages 0 to 18. They can select three smaller gifts, two medium gifts and one large gift – or get one extra-large gift like a bicycle and three smaller gifts. They also get stocking stuffers; including new underwear provided by the Diaper Bank. Stockings are made by Chances of Stone County and donated.”
Gifts could be wrapped at the ‘toy store’ by volunteers if parents wished or they could take them home to wrap them themselves.
This year Unite Table Rock Lake expanded their free store to provide even more items for area children and families.
“This year we were blessed to expand our free store and transformed it into the ‘Wonderful Warehouse’,” Darby said. “This included hygiene, toiletry items and gently used clothing items, like coats. We were also overwhelmed by the generosity of Wal-Mart of Branson West, who provided us with five pallets of new clothes and shoes. Dollar General also helped (by) providing new coats.”
Families were also able to get food and new pajamas for their kids during the Christmas Store.
“They were also given food boxes provided by Convoy of Hope,” Darby said. “Many parents were also able to get pajamas for their children, donated by Our Lady of the Cove Catholic Church. They were provided healthy snacks from Life 360. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (was also on site to) provide information and connections for people who may need beds for children who may be sleeping on a couch or a floor.”
Darby said it is nice to allow parents to shop for the gifts for their children at the store.
“It gives them the chance to “shop” and pick out items that they think their child would enjoy and get to experience that fun,” Darby said. “People who come into the shop are welcomed and feel loved, valued, connected and cared for. The holidays are a difficult time for so many people, especially when money is tight and we hope this makes their holidays better. It’s so rewarding to see the joy it brings the parents or guardians.”
More than 300 families and over 940 children were able to get Christmas this year because of the Christmas Store.
“This is consistent with the numbers we’ve served in the prior two years,” Darby said. “Of interest, this year we served a larger number of infants and toddlers.”
All the gifts were provided by the community or were purchased using monetary donations from businesses, organizations, churches and individuals.
“We were completely blown away with the even more generous giving of our community this year,” Darby said. “Individuals, businesses, organizations, churches and so many people donated toys, gift wrap, gifts for teens, etc. For example, the Elks do a Toy Run each year for this and they adopt their families from us. White River Electric and an area church donated bikes; and we were able to buy many more bikes due to a $5,000 donation from a local builder. We had donation boxes at over 60 locations across the entire county (collecting toys). We even got donations from outside of Stone County because neighboring areas really appreciated knowing that everything that comes into the program goes right back into our community.”
Darby said parents expressed gratitude for the community stepping up and helping at what can be a difficult time of the year.
“People feel really blessed,” Darby said. “Moms are especially grateful to be able to make Christmas special for their children. We love when people who were served in the past are now in a position to help, they will donate themselves or come volunteer. Our volunteers, and it takes very many to get this accomplished, are amazing.”
The best part of the program for Darby is seeing the love and hope it instills in those around her.
“What we love the most about this program is how it makes the recipients feel. We’ve had some amazing stories about being able to help connect people who have additional needs or concerns to the resources or services they or their loved ones need,” Darby said. “I think it inspires hope and love. As Carrie Padilla and Amanda Funk say, ‘We are just serving as the hands and feet of Jesus in bringing these blessings to those in need.’ We couldn’t do this without the help, love and support of our community and are so grateful for those who helped make this happen.”
For more information visit Unite Table Rock Lake on Facebook.
