On May 7, the Branson Police Department confirmed that skeletal human remains, that were discovered by a mushroom hunter last month, have been identified.
The Taney County Coroner, Tony Mullen, and a dental expert have positively identified the human remains that were located April 10, 2021, near State Hwy 248 and Gretna Road in Branson as Deborah Brown.
According to the release, although the remains have been identified, the coroner has yet to rule on the cause of death.
Police are now asking for the public’s help to locate next of kin, friends, or anyone who may have any information about her.
According to the release, Deborah Brown was born in 1958. Detectives have determined she previously lived in Illinois and possibly moved to Missouri around 2014. Detectives also believe there is a possibility that Brown hasn’t been seen since 2017.
Branson Police Detectives, the Taney County coroner, and the county’s pathologist continue to investigate this case to determine cause of death and to bring closure to Brown’s family.
Any person with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s Tip Line at 417-334-1085 or fill out an online Crime Tip submission at
https://bransonmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1354.
For the original Branson Tri-Lakes News article, visit ‘Human remains found by mushroom hunter in Branson’ at https://www.bransontrilakesnews.com/news_free/article_f5812aa8-9b28-11eb-963a-dfc13d62ace2.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.