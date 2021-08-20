A Hollister High School teacher is named Regional Teacher of the Year and is a semi-finalist for 2022 MIssouri Teacher of the Year.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced Hollister High School Science Teacher Richard White as one of the 17 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected as semi-finalists for the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year award, according to a press release from Hollister School District.
White was named Hollister 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year earlier this year and was chosen as a nominee for Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year in June, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
To win Regional Teacher of the Year, White had to participate in an application process showcasing his greatest contributions to and accomplishments in education, his ability to engage students of all backgrounds and abilities in the learning, and how a project or initiative he has been involved in contributed to the improvement of overall school culture, according to Branson Tri-Lakes archives
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Hollister Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sandy Leech said White is an educator who is also a learner who pushes himself to be better.
“He spends his summers going to extra professional development to better himself and learn more so that he can help his students,” said Leech in a previous statement. “He is very deserving of this award.”
The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the announcement of 35 Regional Teachers of the Year. The list of semi-finalists includes teachers from multiple grade levels and subject areas and represents all of the state’s nine Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) areaa, according to the press release.
According to the DESE website, the major purpose of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program is to recognize the contributions of the classroom teacher. The DESE believes teacher quality and effectiveness is the most important school-based factor impacting student learning. No one person has a greater impact on the education of a child than does the teacher who creates the learning environment where children flourish and grow. The mission of the Missouri Teacher of the Year Program is to honor, promote and celebrate excellence in the teaching profession.
The Teacher of the Year represents Missouri’s 70,689 teachers and automatically becomes a candidate for National Teacher of the Year honors. Only 46 individuals have been named to the select group of Missouri Teachers of the Year since the state began participating in the national awards program in 1957, according to the website.
“I am humbled by the grace of God and grateful for the support I continue to receive from the Hollister School District family,” White said in an email. “ Most of all, I am thankful for the students and feel privileged to be allowed to play a small role in preparing them for the future.”
The DESE will reveal the finalists for the 2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Thursday, Sept. 2, according to the release.
