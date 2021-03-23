Starting on May 24, the city of Branson’s face covering ordinance will be no more.
At the March 23 virtual Board of Aldermen meeting the presented ordinance set the expiration of the face covering ordinance for May 9. A motion for an amendment was then made, by Alderman Jeff Seay, to extend the date to May 24.
“I went up and got my first vaccination today, I was hoping that Lisa Marshall (director of the Taney County Health Department) would be there and she was. So during my 15 minutes of sitting there, that turned into a 30 minute conversation (and) she was aware of the May 9 date,” said Seay. “She told me that since the tier for our frontline workers hasn’t opened up yet, we still have a lot of people that need to be vaccinated and they only allot her so much for the specific tiers.
“So even before she had the discussion with me, she was trying to run it up the chain, since our season is approaching so quickly, to try to get that tier opened up to get our frontline workers: wait staff, cooks, ticket takers; vaccinated before then. She said if May 9 is it, she’ll take that, but I really think if we gave it till that (May) 24 date we’re basically giving 61 days, two months, for us to get those people vaccinated and she will take this up now as an additional need to try to expedite this because we’re going to give her time to do such.”
The board then voted on the motion for the amendment.
Aldermen Julia King, Bob Simmons and Larry Milton voted against the amendment, with Mayor Edd Akers voting yes to break the tie vote.
The ordinance, as amended, was then passed four to two with the no votes coming from Aldermen King and Milton.
According to the staff report provided by the city of Branson this ordinance repeals the face covering ordinance in its entirety.
The following is the information presented in the report to explain the aspects of this ordinance and how it is set to account for the statewide vaccination plan:
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown a significant decrease in weekly COVID-19 cases since late 2020 for Missouri and is forecasting a continued decline as of March 17, 2021. (Current modeling can be located at the CDC Data Tracker).
As of March 22, 2021, 22.1% of Missouri, 15.4% of Taney County, and 19.3% of Stone County residents have initiated COVID-19 vaccination. (Current information can be obtained from the State of Missouri COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard).
The CDC has provided their interim public health recommendations for fully vaccinated people, which relax the use of face coverings and physical distancing for those individuals that are fully vaccinated.
As of March 17, 2021, the Taney County Health Department has availability for anyone that wishes to be scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals can sign up through the Taney County Health Department at taneycohealth.org/covid19-vaccine/.
Governor Parson announced on March 18 that Missouri will activate Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, March 29 and Phase 3 on Friday, April 9.
Activation of Phase 2 will extend vaccine eligibility to approximately 880,000 Missourians and Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri adults, extending vaccine eligibility to an estimated 1.1 million Missourians who were not activated under any other tier or phase. A complete list of populations included in each phase as well as activation status is available at MOStopsCOVID.com/priority.
This ordinance has an effective date of May 9 which is thirty days after Phase 3 comes online as the recommended interval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination is twenty-one days and twenty-eight days for the Moderna vaccination according to the CDC. This information can be found out https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7011e2.htm.
Nothing in this ordinance prevents individuals from exercising their right to choose to use a face covering for the protection of themselves or others.
Nothing in this ordinance prevents local businesses from mandating their own safety requirements, including the use of face coverings by both staff and customers.
Visit the ‘Agendas and Minutes’ link under the ‘Government’ tab at bransonmo.gov to see the complete agenda item or check out the city’s Youtube page ‘CityofBranson’ to watch the live streamed meeting and hear the full discussion.
