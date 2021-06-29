A local artist organization will celebrate its one year anniversary of opening their art center.
The Southern Missouri Arts Connection will celebrate its one year anniversary of the opening of the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister, on Friday, July 2, 6 to 9 p.m. in its gallery during the reception for the 2nd Annual Members’ Exhibit.
“Watching the success of the SMAC Art Center has been a dream come true,” SMAC Vice President Lynnette Horn said. “I moved here just two years ago with the hopes of being involved with a group of artists passionate about art and passionate about bringing it to the community. SMAC has been all that and more.”
Horn said the SMAC Art Center, which opened the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a huge success.
“We’ve brought the artists together,” Horn said. “We’ve brought the community together and have given them a place to de-stress from their daily lives, a place to see beauty and light, a place to be uplifted and refreshed.”
SMAC Board Member Carla Bradley said the one year anniversary represents a creative determination to bring the vibrancy of art to the community.
“I’m so amazed by how artists are working individually and collectively for the betterment of all generations,” Bradley said.
SMAC Board Member Lacey Finchum said the members have come together and are thriving during a tough year.
“It feels a little surreal that we’ve been in our building for a year already. My favorite part of being a SMAC member has been being able to connect with so many great artists and amazing people,” Finchum said. “I’ve only been in the area a few years but the people of SMAC have made me feel like family.”
Anthony Hunter, SMAC treasurer, says members are supportive of each other and connect through their combined love of the arts.
“I’m amazed it’s been a year. It’s been a busy year that just seemed to fly by,” Hunter said. “I have loved connecting with other artists through the cosplay figure drawing and supporting each other through the art.”
The exhibit, which will run through July and the celebration are both free and open to the public. During the opening, the public may tour the building and see the private studios. Many member artists will be attending and several will be available to answer questions about the art and the SMAC Art Center.
“We love offering this show of local talent to the community,” SMAC President Tenille Blair-Neff said in a press release. “It gives all our members a chance to show their work, no matter if they are professional artists, emerging artists or hobbyists.”
The 25 artists displaying pieces in the exhibit are Mary Arneson,Gary Baker, Judy Bell, Tenille Blair-Neff, Joanna Burdorf, Luis Cortes, Heather Erickson, Lacey Finchum, Al Horn, Lynnette Horn, Anthony Hunter, Sally Lawler, Michael Lyke, Jennifer Manning, Tyler Mason, Dante Neff, Savannah Richardson, Sunny Roberts, Christine Riutzel, Dennis Sale, Mikki Sale, Jennifer Smythe, Mary Evelyn Tucker, Adelaide Virnig and Julie Zetina.
Horn said one of her favorite things about having the center is when visitors come in and she has the opportunity to speak with them about art.
“Art is meant to be a conversation,” Horn said. “For me the best part of SMAC is seeing the smiles on people’s faces as they see the art in the center, sharing tidbits about the artist’s inspiration or the story behind a painting, and adding more value and meaning to the art experience for those who venture in.”
For more information visit the SMAC Art Center in person or visit smac-art.org.
