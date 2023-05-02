The Hollister School District recently presented the Branson Krispy Kreme with its April Community Spotlight Award at a Board of Education meeting.
Early Childhood Center and Elementary School Principal Mark Waugh presented the award on behalf of the school district. Chris Ford and Ralph Lawrence accepted the award on behalf of Krispy Kreme.
Waugh said Krispy Kreme supports events through donations of donuts and other items across the campus and throughout the year.
“They support events such as Goodies with Grownups, Zero Hero, FCA, Project Graduation, Night of the Tiger, Teacher Appreciation, and many more,” Waugh said. “Our district is truly blessed to have these gentlemen supporting us.”
The school district chooses a business or organization monthly, who supports Hollister Schools in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.