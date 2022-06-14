The Hollister School District has announced a program for the 2022-23 school year to give the community a chance to show appreciation to the teachers of the district.
The Adopt-a-Teacher program is a way local businesses, organizations and individuals can help “refill teacher’s cups”, which the district has set up. According to a press release from the Hollister School District, recognizing the extraordinary efforts teachers have made since March 2020. The district is currently seeking sponsors to adopt a teacher for the next school year.
Hollister Superintendent Brian Wilson told Branson Tri-Lakes News this particular program is about letting individual teachers know not only are they appreciated but they are seen.
“People have understood how important teachers are one to not just the individual child that might be in their classroom, but really to our community as a whole. We understood with all we’ve been through the last two and a half, three years because of what COVID has done to us as individuals or as a nation, it came out even more so about the power of a teacher, the heart of a teacher and the importance they play in our individual child’s lives,” Wilson said. “I speak as a father, I speak as an educator and I think I speak for most people (when I say) I know the impact teachers have made on my child and the important role they play. Sometimes I think that they need to be recognized because they give every single day of themselves. And our teachers might have a full glass but by the end of the day, they’ve taken that glass of theirs and they’ve poured into how many ever students they might see in a day’s time. At the end of that day or the end of the week, their glasses are getting kind of low and kind of empty. This is a way we are wanting to do something to fill that glass back up.
“It’s powerful when a teacher is in a community and they understand they’re supported by the parents, by our community members, our Chamber members, our business members, and people support them and acknowledge the job that they do. That’s kind of how this (program) came about.”
Wilson said this program means a lot to him and he hopes others see its importance.
“I’m extraordinarily passionate about it because I see how tough it has become, you know COVID has brought that to light,” Wilson said. “We see fewer and fewer people getting into the occupation of education and teaching children. We need to keep the people we have and support the people that are in the profession. And that’s another piece is making sure that people stay in the profession and they know how much we appreciate them and we want to support them.”
Wilson said teachers, who in some cases typically spend more time with children daily than any other adults outside of parents, become very entangled in the lives of their students.
“Teachers probably spend more time with my daughter than I do and I think that’s right for many parents. They play a huge role in our future and in the lives of our children. I see that I see what they do on a day to day basis, because I live it every day. I just hope we can open that up and maybe sometimes we take a little bit of a look behind the curtain and really see what our teachers are doing,” Wilson said. “They carry so much weight on their shoulders. When something happens to children in their classroom, it happens to them because they carry that burden. That burden gets pretty heavy. I’ve seen in the last two to three years, the burden our teachers are carrying upon their shoulders has just become heavy. They need some support. And I think acknowledgement is something we can do to support them. And hopefully, maybe, lighten that load for them.”
Those interested in adopting a teacher will be asked to show appreciation for their assigned teacher in a number of ways, at least once a month. Some ideas include:
- Write a kind note
- Send an inspirational email
- Make an encouraging phone call
- Volunteer in the classroom
- Provide a favorite snack
- Give a gift certificate
“It can be as involved as they would like. The only kind of guidelines we’re putting in there is we ask you to reach out to that teacher at least once a month. It could be a phone call. Maybe you want to go as far as to volunteer in their classroom,”Wilson said. “Maybe you want to give them something like a favorite candy bar and a favorite pop at the end of the semester. I don’t want to stifle anything. I would just like for them to maybe recognize them once a month during the school year.”
For those who adopt a teacher, the school will send out monthly reminders to help make the process easier. The school is also planning a kick-off event to bring teachers and those who have committed to ‘adopt’ them together before the school year. The Adopt-a-Teacher program will host a kickoff event on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Titanic Museum.
“I really want people that adopt teachers to get to know them because if you know them, you’re going to understand more of who they are as a teacher. So what we will do is, we’re going to start the school year, on August 15, we’re going to have a progressive dinner at the Titanic. We are going to pair the teachers up with the individual who has adopted them. They will go through the Titanic Museum and have a progressive dinner and get to know each other a little bit better. So that they can support each other for the upcoming school year. So they have an opportunity to get to know, first hand, the person they’re going to support and have an evening to better understand them.”
Wilson said there will be no cost for those who sign up to adopt a teacher for the dinner and event.
“This is free to you. It’s just an appreciation for the people that are going to adopt, as well as our teachers as we’re kicking off the school year,” Wilson explained.
For more information contact Dr. Brian Wilson at bwilson@hollisterschools.com or call 417-243-4000.
Forms to sign up to be a part of the program can be found at forms.gle/79FERcue7zCZCbfX8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.