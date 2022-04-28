A Taney County first responder received a new roof.
The new roof was provided by donations and was facilitated by the Taney County 100 Club. The 100 Club took nominations from Feb. 1 through March 31 and was open to any Taney County officer, deputy, trooper, firefighter or paramedic. There were a total of 15 public safety employees nominated from seven agencies in Taney County. Nominee roofs were evaluated on current condition and voted on by the Board of Directors for the 100 Club.
The Taney County 100 Club Board of Directors selected Taney County Ambulance employee John Fox as the recipient of the free roof giveaway.
On Tuesday, April 19, the new roof was put on Fox’s home. The shingles were donated by Tamko Building Products and Arrowhead Building Supply, the labor was donated by the Branson Roof Company gutters were donated by JCH Gutters.
Fox told Branson Tri-Lakes News he was grateful for the generosity.
“This is such an unexpected blessing. We are proud to live in a community surrounded by amazing companies that want to help like this. I go to work each day to support my family and never expect to receive anything other than a paycheck,” Fox said. “I am blown away by the generosity shown.”
Taney County 100 Club Board Chair Cory Roebuck said this was an opportunity to give back to someone who gives back to us on a daily basis.
“John has served the community as an emergency responder for 38 years,” Roebuck said. “While I am sure he has received thank you’s for his efforts during that time, I doubt he has experienced the community serving him like this ever before.”
“We want to support those that are out serving our community on a daily basis, ‘’Branson Roof Co. Owner Daniel Koren said in a previous press release. “We want them focused on keeping us safe and not worried whether their roof is aged or leaking. It is our way of saying ‘thank you for your service’.”
Roebuck said the Taney County 100 Club was glad to partner with the companies who donated the materials and labor for such a great cause.
“The Taney County 100 Club exists to support first responders and their families,” Roebuck said. “We are glad to partner with anybody that supports that same mission and proud of the companies that came out in force to (help).”
The Taney County 100 Club is a non-profit organization which exists to support the surviving spouse of an emergency responder killed or seriously injured in the line of duty within hours of death. It covers a total of 15 entities within Taney County, with approximately 500 full-time, part-time and volunteer emergency response workers. Members donate $100 annually and receive a window decal showing their support for public safety.
For more information visit www.taneycounty100club.com.
