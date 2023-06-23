The Supreme Court declined an appeal on Tuesday, June 20, by College of the Ozarks regarding a HUD directive which would require it to modify policies on sex discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
As previously reported, the Department of Housing and Urban Development directive will require the college to reverse its housing policies for their 1,300 students. College of the Ozarks will have to lawfully cease statements of its policies, which would prevent it from following through on ongoing plans and communications for student housing, consistent with its religious beliefs.
The lawsuit, College of the Ozarks v. Biden, opposes the HUD directive and the executive order requiring it.
Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Julie Marie Blake commented on the Supreme Court’s decision, stating they will continue to help entities like College of the Ozarks in defending themselves from such rulings.
“The U.S. Supreme Court left this issue unresolved,” Blake said. “The Biden administration must be held accountable, and Alliance Defending Freedom will continue to confront government overreach. College of the Ozarks brought this challenge for one reason: The Biden administration was attempting to force them to open their dormitories to members of the opposite sex.”
Blake continued, stating it is the hope of Alliance Defending Freedom for the Supreme Court to entertain such cases
“Though the high court chose not to review this case, we are hopeful it will soon take up related cases—both challenges to the broad overreach of the Biden administration and the government’s repeated attempts to remove from law any real distinctions between males and females,” Blake said. “It is wrong to force schools to open girls’ dorms, bedrooms, and shared showers to males, and ADF will do everything in its power to ensure that religious colleges remain free to protect the young women who attend their institutions. No matter what happens next: College of the Ozarks will continue to follow its beliefs.”
According to the petition filed with the Supreme Court, the ruling could jeopardize the college’s ability to function, cause emotional harm to students who rely on the college’s housing policies, and dissuade Christian students from attending the college.
College of the Ozarks President Brad Johnson said the institution will continue to stand for its values and religious liberties.
“We are committed to defending our religious liberty as a Christian college,” Johnson said. “This was not the outcome we were hoping for, but we do believe that our willingness to push back caused a reaffirmation and solidification of our Title IX exemption as a religious institution. Our willingness to push back on the Biden administration helped trigger a retreat by the federal government from aggressively enforcing a policy that would clearly violate our Christian values and our religious liberties.
“We do not intend to change our course in offering housing for our students. We offer men’s dorms and women’s dorms, and those will remain separate. We will not allow men in women’s private dorm rooms or shower spaces. We will protect our female students,” Johnson continued. “Most importantly, we will continue to stand for religious liberty in this country and will lead that charge. In the long run, we believe our commitment to stand for religious liberty will be to the benefit of all religious colleges and universities. The contest for religious liberty is not over, and we must remain vigilant. The college will continue to stand for its biblical values and for the religious liberties upon which this nation was founded.”
The Branson Tri-Lakes News will continue coverage on this issue and provide updates as they unfold.
