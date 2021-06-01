A contemporary and vintage marble and glass show will be coming to Branson, featuring local and other popular marble and glass artists and collectors.
The Branson Marble and Glass Festival will take place on June 4 and June 5 in the banquet room at Best Western Plus Landing View Inn and Suites, located at 403 W Main St. in Branson.
On Friday, June 4 the event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday, June 5 the show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Cherry Ussery, a member of World’s Elite Marble Hunt group and organizer of the festival, the event will resemble a craft show, but with marble and glass. During the festival there will be giveaways, marble hunting, raffles, auctions and more for guests to do.
“There’s going to be a lot of local (artists), a lot of smaller artists, but there’s going to be a few coming in from out of town,” said Ussery. “They do a lot of figurines and pendants, marbles of course, that’s kind of a big thing in this area, there’s a lot of collectors.”
Additionally, on Friday, June 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a free artist meet and greet at The Paddlewheel, located at 9 S, N Boardwalk in Branson.
“It’s an open to the public meet and greet, so that people who either don’t get a chance to come by the show, or who would like to just sit down and visit with some of the artists, we’re having all the artists there,” said Ussery. “Kind of a little, low key, laid back environment for a couple of hours there.”
The festival is hosted by the World’s Elite Marble Hunt, which is a local and national Facebook group. Branson’s local group is putting on the festival with the Downtown Branson Betterment Association.
For more information visit their Facebook page ‘Branson Marble & Glass Festival.
