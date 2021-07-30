One of the Branson Police Department’s hairiest officers will be gaining some added protection while on patrol.
BPD K9 officer Tygo is receiving a bullet and stab protective vest from a non-profit group called Vested Interest in K9s. The charity will be delivering the armor to the department within the next eight to ten weeks.
“Canine ballistic vests provide our canine partners additional protection from bullets and stab wounds,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Our two police canines are dual purpose K9’s which means they are certified in patrol operations and narcotics detection. They are highly trained and valuable assets for our community. They provide a specific level of service our officers are unable to provide. Police K9’s sense of smell is estimated to be up to 50 times more effective than the human sense of smell. Our canine partners are able to locate humans, evidence, and narcotics at great distances and in places our human officers are often unable to access.”
Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 with a singular mission of providing protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies. The group has given $6.9 million worth of U.S. made, custom fitted body armor to law enforcement dogs.
“Protecting K9 officers is critically important. Not only are they part of our family, but they are a vital part of our operation,” Matthews said. “The vest donation provides them with the highest level of protection available. We are grateful for Vested Interest in K9’s donation and continued community support for our department and canine partners.”
According to a press release from the BPD, the K9 vest is valued around $2,000, and has a five-year life span warranty.
