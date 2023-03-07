With the spring season soon approaching, Hollister city and school district officials are focusing on the issue of potential severe weather scenarios.
The Hollister Emergency Operations Center, which operates at the Hollister Police Station, monitors the National Weather Service and utilizes the City of Hollister App to send out alerts to residents regarding severe weather events, closed roads, and other pertinent information.
Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said residents should know how to prepare for each type of emergency.
“Tornadoes, straight-line wind, and flooding are the weather events that are most common in our area,” Olmstead said.
The City of Hollister and the Hollister School District are working to provide access to severe weather information to ensure all members of the Hollister community have a plan, know where to go and are aware of resources provided through the city and the school.
In the event a tornado watch or warning is issued for Taney County, there is a FEMA shelter located on the Hollister School Campus between the middle school and high school, directly across from the football stadium entrance. The FEMA shelter is designed to withstand an EF5 tornado.
Hollister School Assistant Superintendent of District Operation Sean Woods said the FEMA shelter is open to the Hollister community outside of school operating hours.
“During the school day, due to capacity and safety procedures, our FEMA shelters are for our students and staff only,” Woods said. “However, when school is not in session the FEMA shelter is open to all members of the Hollister community,”
The school district seeks individuals to help serve on the FEMA Shelter Team. Members of the team are responsible for getting the shelter ready during a watch and opening it up during a warning. Volunteers should be at least 21 years of age, willing to come to the FEMA shelter when a tornado watch is issued, and be in good standing within the community. In the event of a watch, the shelter is readied by one of the team’s FEMA volunteers, who rotate on a schedule. The school district asks volunteers to agree to at least a one-year commitment to the team and to attend at least one yearly training with the district.
“Together, we can be proactive,” City of Hollister Emergency Manager and FEMA Shelter Team Leader John Rousselot said. “Together we can make Hollister a community that is prepared to be resilient to all types of weather hazards.”
Community members interested in volunteering on the FEMA shelter team can begin the sign-up process by emailing Woods at swoods@hollisterschools.com.
