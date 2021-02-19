The US 65 Lake Taneycomo Bridge Rehabilitation is projected to begin March 1 according to a press release issued Feb. 17 by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
This bridge project is part of Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program.
It is expected to be completed by early July and has an estimated cost of $1.6 million.
Drivers can expect lane closings on Hwy 65 on both the southbound and northbound bridges between Branson and Hollister.
Nearby Branson city parks will also be impacted during the rehabilitation project.
“Contractor crews plan to remove bad concrete, resurface the southbound bridge as well as make improvements to the bridge rail and upgrade the guardrail on each end of the bridge. They will also make repairs underneath the northbound bridge,” said the MODOT press release.
These repairs will have an impact on traffic on US Hwy 65 between Branson and Hollister.
According to the press release, “65 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane across the bridge over Lake Taneycomo where crews are working. One lane of 65 will remain open in each direction during the projects with a 15 foot width restriction.”
“The project will also impact the 76 Country Blvd.-US 65 southbound ramp which will be closed for safety reasons,” stated the release. “Short term shoulder and lane closures with flaggers will take place on Sunset Road and Wilshire Drive and the walking/biking trails leading to Sunset and Alexander city parks times under the bridge for safety reasons.”
Signs and message boards will be implemented to alert drivers approaching work zones.
The release says that drivers should look for alternative routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.