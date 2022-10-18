The city of Hollister and Downing Street merchants invite the community to bring its little ghosts and goblins to the annual Trunk-or-Treat.
The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, on historic Downing Street from 5 to 7 p.m.
The event is an opportunity for parents to bring their kids to downtown Hollister for a safe and fun way to gather some sweet treats.
Businesses downtown are encouraged to decorate, and vehicles will be lined up along the sidewalk for easy transit from trunk-to-trunk.
A pumpkin display sponsored by State of the Ozarks will be located in the Pedestrian Mall between Hook & Ladder Pizza and All Teased Up Salon.
Participants will have their trunks decorated in a fun and spooky fashion, and the participant with the best decorated trunk of the night will receive a prize. Hollister Mayor Lamar Patton will be voting on the winner.
For questions regarding Trunk-or-Treat or to participate in the event, contact the city of Hollister with questions at (417) 334-3262.
