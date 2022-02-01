The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Hazardous Weather Outlook for portions of the Missouri Ozarks, including Stone and Taney counties.
Currently the Winter Storm Warning is in effect from midnight tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 1) through midnight Thursday, Feb. 3.
“Heavy mixed winter precipitation expected,” the Winter Storm Warning report stated. “Total snow and sleet accumulation between four and 11 inches with the highest amounts from southeast Kansas into west central and central Missouri. Freezing rain accumulation up to around one quarter of an inch with the best chances along and south of I-44.”
By Wednesday night, the precipitation will transition to mostly snow, with a wintery mix still possible close to the Arkansas state line.
“Snow will continue Thursday before gradually tapering off late in the day and in the evening,” the report stated. “Roads will likely become ice and snow covered with widespread disruption of travel expected, especially where roads are untreated. Sporadic power outages may be possible where heavier ice occurs.”
The Hazardous Weather Outlook includes Stone and Taney counties, but the predicted area of heaviest impact will be north of Interstate 44.
Weather hazards expected Tuesday night include elevated ice accumulation risk and elevated snow and sleet risk for areas north of Interstate 44. Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 2, significant amounts of sleet and snow are expected along and north of Interstate 44, with a mixture of freezing rain and sleet across south central Missouri, according to the Hazardous Weather Outlook report.
“Much colder temperatures are expected Thursday night and Friday night with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero across much of the area,” the Hazardous Weather Outlook report stated.
Based on prediction graphics provided by the National Weather Service in Springfield, the Branson area, specifically, could see between three to five inches of snowfall Wednesday through Thursday. However, sleet amounts will impact that total. Expected total ice accumulation of the Branson area could see up to 0.1 of an inch, with surrounding areas receiving between 0.1 to 1.25 of an inch of ice.
The city of Branson additionally published a press release this week to let residents know about their readiness for any winter weather event.
“The city has a team that constantly monitors incoming weather. At the sign of any freezing precipitation, city plow drivers will immediately pretreat bridges and other high-priority areas. Street crews will work 24-hours a day, on rotating 12-hour shifts, on the city’s 10 different snow routes. Every city-owned street will get cleared of snow,” the release stated. “The city has plenty of material to treat roads with two salt barns that, when full, have a combined total of 1,200 tons of material that includes road salt, rock chips and mixed material. The city also has the ability to produce salt brine, beet juice and calcium chloride mixtures for pre-treating roadways.”
The city of Branson also reminds residents to limit travel when winter weather hits and encourages those who have to be on the roads to slow down and give salt trucks and city vehicles plenty of space to operate.
Updated weather forecasts, school and business closings and road conditions, as well as information published by city officials, emergency personnel and the Missouri Department of Transportation will all be made available via on our ‘Branson Tri-Lakes News’ Facebook page or at bransontrilakesnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.