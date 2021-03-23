Chief James (Jim) Single retired from his position as Assistant Chief of Prevention of the Western Taney County Fire Protection District on March 1 after a lifetime spent protecting and serving his community and country.
Single was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and grew up in south New Jersey. Single followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a firefighter.
“(South Jersey) is where I was introduced to the fire service,” said Single. “My dad was a volunteer so I grew up around a fire station. That is where I started my career. As soon as I turned 18, I volunteered for about a year before I went into military service.”
Single spent three years in the military as a part of the military police. After he served in the military he went into law enforcement, according to Single.
“When I came out of the military I spent about three years in law enforcement in Poplar Bluff Missouri and then in Lyman Wyoming,” said Single. “ I also volunteered for the fire department in Lyman while I was in law enforcement there. When I got out of law enforcement I went to college for engineering. I spent about 12 years as an engineering technician and that is where I really got introduced to the inspection.”
According to Single, after being an engineering technician for 13 years he started his career in the fire service. He volunteered with the Forsyth Fire Department for three years and in 1999 he took a full time job with Forsyth as their fire chief and building inspector.
“I did that for about three years,” said Single. “I came up to Western in 2002 to run their prevention program and as their building inspector. I took that job and I was with them for 18 years until I retired on March 1 when I retired.”
According to Single, there were a lot of tragedies that he saw over the years, including the duck incident. However, there were some memorable highlights as well.
“Some of the things that stand out: I ran the prevention division and did the school program,” said Single. “That was one of the big highlights. We taught about a thousand kids a year. I have also seen a lot of growth in the area that I got to be a part of. Doing inspections in the area including Top of the Rock and Big Cedar. It was pretty neat being a part of all that. The Majestic Fire stands out. We got an article in firehouse magazine that was a big highlight in my career.”
Single recalls working with the Branson Tri-Lakes News over the years.
“When I first started with Western the way we did it back then was if we had a fire we would take pictures and we would gather the film up to be developed,” said Single. “I would be at the one hour photo place at 7:30 a.m. and then I would write up a release. I would take it to the newsroom and we would take everything down there to get it to the paper. It was quite different back then. The computer age really has changed things.”
Single and his family were happy when they settled in the Ozarks and are glad to call it home, according to Single.
“I have lived all over the country,” said Single. “I spent my time in the army in San Francisco. I love the West Coast. Wyoming was a beautiful country if you can take the winters. We settled on the Ozarks because it is just beautiful here. And this is where me and my wife will stay. Every place I have been I have had a wonderful experience and this is just a beautiful country. I am glad I got to see most of it. But the Ozarks are home.”
Single says he and his wife have a big family that they are very proud of.
“We have five children, 15 grandkids, nine great-grandkids and one on the way,” said Single. “They are spread all over the country.”
According to Single, his oldest son followed in his footsteps and is a volunteer with Western Taney County Fire Protection District.
“He is the only one who ever showed interest in firefighting,” said Single.
According to Single, becoming a firefighter whether it is volunteer or career is a wonderful way to help protect your community while forming lifelong bonds.
“Here in Taney County there are seven fire departments that are all volunteers,” said Single. “In our country 70% of all fire departments are still volunteers. To get volunteers can be really tough. It is (something) I tried to do it all through my life. I still encourage people to get out and volunteer, it was a very fulfilling career for me so I encourage anyone who wants to get out there and do it. It’s how I got my start. My daddy was a volunteer and because of him I wanted to be one. Contact the local fire department in your area and go down and talk to the local volunteers. Their doors are always open cause they are always looking for volunteers.”
Single says that his career was fulfilling and allowed him to help out many people but now he is just enjoying his retirement.
“I am just sitting back and enjoying not having that pressure of employment,” said Single. “My wife takes care of her dad and he lives in Springfield and he is 93. So I have been able to help her more than I did before. We have plans to travel, she has several destinations that she hasn’t been to so we have some plans to enjoy traveling together. I am just enjoying it all so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.