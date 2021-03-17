A child suffered serious injuries after being struck by a motorcycle in Kirbyville.
On March 16 at 5:20 p.m. an unnamed female, 10, of Kirbyville was struck by a 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Jerry Coulter, 73, Benton, Louisiana, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The accident occured while the motorcycle was heading wetsbound on East Hwy 76 and the child was walking across the street, states the online report.
The first report from the MSHP that was released mistakenly reported the age of the victim as 20 years old. That has now been clarified online to state the victim was a minor female, according to the online report.
“It came out to us as a child injury,” said Western Taney County Fire Protection Department Battalion Chief Danny Rylott. “On our end we didn’t do a whole lot. The ambulance arrived there before us and did most of the patient care. We landed a helicopter at the school. We set up a landing zone. They loaded the patient and transported (her) by helicopter.”
The child was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for serious injuries, according to the online report.
