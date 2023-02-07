One of Southern Missouri Arts Connection’s valued artists has been selected to be one of four Missouri Arts Council’s featured artists for January.
SMAC Board Secretary Lynnette Horn,will be featured on the Missouri Art Council’s website, www.missouriartscouncil.org.
“We create Facebook posts throughout the month highlighting our featured artists,” MAC Communications Director Barbara McRobie said. “MAC also sends emails with additional information about the artists to their entire list of subscribers.”
Horn said she is honored and surprised to be selected by MAC as a featured artist.
“When I received the call that I was chosen to be featured, I was totally surprised,” Horn said. “This is the second month in a row that a SMAC board member has been chosen for this honor. SMAC Board Vice President and local muralist Christine Riutzel was chosen for December 2022. This is such an honor. The artists are chosen from all branches of the arts, not just visual arts.”
Horn said chosen artists demonstrate a high level of skill in their particular field of art.
“Usually these featured spots go to artists in the larger cities where there is a higher number of artists per capita,” Horn explained. “So, I’m especially excited to show the rest of the state that art is alive and well in Southern Missouri.”
Southern Missouri Arts Connection is a non-profit local center of creativity, art education, innovation, and community partnership,which strives to improve the quality of life in Southern Missouri by connecting individuals with the arts, for the benefit of all.
To learn more about SMAC, visit www.smac-art.org.
