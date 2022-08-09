A new academic building in Branson West is opening to help a local organization with their mission to provide a rehabilitation program for teen boys.
The Ozarks Teen Challenge, a christian boarding school situated on 200 acres in Stone County, will celebrate the grand opening of its new academic building, located at 512 Purist Lane in Branson West, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m., according to a press release from the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The celebration will include a dedication by Assemblies of God U.S. Missions Director Malcom Burleigh and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce. The community is invited to stop by and celebrate the occasion, which includes a facility tour and refreshments following the dedication and ribbon cutting.
The new construction provides students with a state-of-the-art learning center, along with small-group and several counseling spaces to provide optimal environments for the young men enrolled to grow, learn and be readied for their futures. The new facility sits on a hill adjacent to Table Rock Lake. The celebration marks the initial step of Ozarks Teen Challenge’s plan to expand the number of youth enrolled in the long-term residential program.
“It is such a joy to see the finish line of this project, which has been many years in the making, be in our sights,” Ozarks Teen Challenge Executive Director Lowlan Breaux said. “God has worked throughout the course of many years, through the faithful service of several former leaders of this ministry, and in the hearts of those that make up our incredible community of supporters, donors, and advocates to orchestrate this day to fruition.”
The school provides a 15-month residential faith-based substance abuse and behavioral rehabilitation program geared to 13 to 17 year-old boys. The program addresses at-risk teens, who have been dealing with life-controlling issues; such as substance use disorder, conduct disorder, and oppositional defiant disorder, according to the Ozarks Teen Challenge website.
“We act as a long-term addiction recovery program for most of our Christian boarding school students,” stated the website. “We also help students with any other life-controlling issue and can help them work through their anxiety, depression, and hopelessness by helping them find purpose in Christ.”
Ozark Teen Challenge provides an integrated approach, focusing on the personal, physical, and spiritual growth of every student, according to the release. The comprehensive program provides young men with individual counseling and mentorship, a customized academic track, leadership training, life-skills development, community service opportunities, and an outdoor adventure & fitness program that embraces the landscape, features, and culture of the Ozarks.
“Our faith based programs for troubled teens include structured, daily habits, spiritual nurturing and group counseling for drug treatment and behavioral development,” states the website. “We intend not only to introduce (students) to Jesus Christ, but to guide (them) into true discipleship. As (they) grow in our youth program, anger, indifference, substance abuse and destructive behavior diminish…Our Christian boarding school for boys offers faith based teen rehab in many forms including group counseling, behavioral development and recovery, wilderness adventure activities and more.”
For more information visit ozarksteenchallenge.com.
