Wednesday morning took an unexpected turn as the forecasted rain turned into severe weather, including a tornado warning, flash flood warnings and flood warnings for parts of Stone and Taney counties.
According to the National Weather Service, a strong cell developed that prompted tornado warnings to be issued on the morning of April 28 for areas of Stone and Taney counties.
On Thursday, April 29 the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Walnut Shade, one at Emory Creek Boulevard and the other on State Highway 176 just north of Bilyeu Lane.
According to the National Weather Services, at 9:30 p.m., an EF0 tornado with winds of 70 mph briefly touched down on Emory Creek Boulevard. This tornado had a path of 50 yards and caused minor damage to homes and snapped trees.
The second confirmed EF0 tornado, with winds of 76 mph, touched down at 9:37 p.m. with a path width of 50 yards for about a half a mile just north of Bilyeu Lane on Highway 176, according to the National Weather Service. This tornado caused a large tree to fall on one residential home causing significant damage. It also caused minor damage to other residential homes, and trees to snap and uproot.
Although these are the only two confirmed tornadoes to touch down, the storms brought damaging winds and floods causing significant damage to several properties, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms left over 2,000 customers from Liberty Utilities and White River Electric Coop without power on Wednesday morning, according to their websites.
During the tornado warning, several homes and properties sustained wind damage.
Old Matt’s Cabin, at Shepherd of the Hills , had minor damage when a tree fell on the corner and broke a window.
Shepherd of the Hills General Manager Jeff Johnson , confirmed that outside of the pictured broken window, the cabin didn’t suffer any other damage.
“No other damage,” said Johnson. “This old cabin was well built.”
After the tornado warning expired, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and flood warnings for the area due to the heavy rainfall through the afternoon.
The National Weather Service had reports that 2.5 inches of rain fell in a half hour period near the Table Rock Dam.
According to a release from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the rain came fast on Wednesday morning. There was damage in the south and at Indian Point. The rain caused flooding from Reeds Spring to the northern part of the county. Numerous roads were washed out and covered in debris. The county had numerous water rescues but no injuries were reported.
Heavy rain also flooded Highway 173 north of Cape Fair trapping several people in vehicles caught in the flooding. All the occupants were rescued successfully, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
For more information visit www.weather.gov/sgf/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.