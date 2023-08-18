With the first day of school just around the corner, Hollister Police Chief Preston Schmidt took time to share some back to school safety tips.
During Schmidt’s Police Chief Safety Brief, Schmidt stated the beginning of the school year can bring safety concerns in regards to travel, due to more traffic and vehicles on the roadways and an increase in bicycles and walking.
Schmidt outlined some general safety tips to help everyone arrive at school safely. They are as follows:
Bus Stops
• Make sure you and/or your child stand within a safe distance of where the bus will be stopping.
• Make sure younger children are supervised at the stop. Children are carefree spirits who only want to have fun. Engaging in horseplay near a roadway is never safe.
At the Bus
• As the bus arrives, make sure you or your child waits for the bus to come to a full stop, and for the safety equipment to activate before attempting to cross in front of it or move towards it.
On the Bus
• When traveling on the bus, use seatbelts, if available.
• While the bus is moving, remain in your seat and keep the aisle clear.
Driving to school
• Be especially cautious, and look for pedestrians walking.
• Take special care around buses. You never know if or when a child will be moving outside of the bus.
• Never pass a school bus with their safety equipment (lights and stop sign) activated.
• When approaching the school, look for crosswalks and children crossing the streets. Bicycles can create problems because, in most instances, there are little to no areas for them to travel in without being in and around vehicles that weigh thousands of pounds. And unfortunately, young bicyclists do not follow the rules of the road.
• When around bicyclists and as you approach school, watch for them to turn, or dart into and out of traffic without warning.
• In residential areas, be prepared for bicyclists to dart from driveways and from behind parked vehicles.
Bicycling to School
• If you are a parent who is about to let your child or loved one ride to school, make sure they know the rules of the road, know hand signals, and that they wear their helmet and bright clothing.
• If you are a rider, ride on the right side of the roadway, obey all traffic laws, and make sure cars see you before moving in front of and around them.
Schmidt said by exercising caution and care while traveling to school, tragedy can be avoided.
Watch for more of Chief Schmidt’s safety briefings on the City of Hollister, Missouri Municipal Government Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.