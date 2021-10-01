The Forsyth Chamber of Commerce hosted Forsyth’s Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25.
The festival took place along Main Street in Forsyth from 1 to 7:30 p.m. and featured a car parade, vendors, games, the Little Miss Ozarks beauty pageant, the SXS Show and Shine, a pie eating contest, a car show, food, a dog contest, a parade, kid zone and music.
