Residents of Forsyth will see a slight increase in their water and sewer bills in June.
The city of Forsyth approved water and sewer fee increases to go into effect with the June billing cycle.
An ordinance establishing potable drinking water and sanitary sewer fees came before the Forsyth Board of Aldermen during their March 15 meeting.
The current rate for potable water service is:
- $12.50 base rate
- $4.35 per 1,000 gallons of water use
The new rate for potable water service would be:
- $12.55 base rate
- $4.40 per 1,000 gallons of water use.
The current rate for sanitary sewer service is:
- $13.50 base rate
- $4.35 per 1,000 gallons use
The new rate for sewer service would be:
- $13.55 base rate
- $4.40 per 1,000 gallons of water use.
This increase was initially to go into effect immediately and be reflected on resident’s next bill.
“Each year we look at the water and sewer rates and make sure we are in front of the eight ball and not behind it,” said City Administrator Chris Robertson. “And so this is the raise that we have come up with.”
According to Finance Officer Angela Leist, the increase would change the cost for the average residential customer to $3 a year for water and $3 a year for sewer.
“The part where it could be expensive is for some of our commercial customers,” said Leist. “150,000 gallons is quite a bit of water, but it doesn’t even come close to say what the nursing home usage is. But most of the other businesses are well below 150,000 gallons a month. Their net increase would be $90 on water and the same on sewer. That is for a year not a month.”
Opposition to the increase came from a member of the local small business community during the meeting. The opposition addressed the board with concerns about the effect that the increase would have on businesses that were already struggling due to the pandemic and urged the board to table the increase for three to six months.
According to Robertson, the city needs the increase to cover the cost of operations for the water and sewer and to cover increases that their utilities charge them.
“We are just trying to stay in front of Liberty (Utilities),” said Robertson. “They have a yearly raise on their electric service so it is what it costs to operate these pumps. According to state statute we can’t lose money. We have to either break even or make money.”
According to Leist, the city’s tax dollars do not apply to their proprietary fund which they use for the water and sewer business.
“Just the increase of what Liberty (Utilities) is going to do to us this year is about $6,400,” explained Leist. “This increase will almost generate that, almost. That doesn’t cover the other costs that go up: health insurance, insurance, supplies and materials, the cost of bringing in electricians to do work that we are not qualified to do. It’s not going to put us up.”
According to Robertson, the city proposed this small increase so that they wouldn’t have a larger increase in the future that could be hard on local residents.
“It’s not really time for us to take the loss either,“ said Robertson. “If we wait, it’s going to hit people even worse when you do play the catch up. We have a lot of people on a fixed income that a big raise would affect them.”
Alderman Jack Baker suggested postponing the increase by a few months in hopes that repealing the mask mandate, which took place at the March 15 meeting, would give businesses time to pick back up.
Alderman Greg Dougherty voiced his agreement with Robertson and Leist’s opinion that the city should implement the small increase effective immediately.
“(Let’s) go ahead and vote on and make it effective at a certain time period,” said Alderman Cheryl Altis. “Instead of making it effective immediately. What if we compromised for June 15, that would be two months”
After a short discussion on the compromise, the board had a motion to amend the effective date to the June billing cycle. It passed 3-1.
Alderman Greg Dougherty voted against the amended bill.
For more information visit Forsyth City Hall or contact them on their website at http://cityofforsythmo.com
