A Stone County man was sentenced to five years for his role in the endangerment of a 4 year old boy, who suffered injuries and was extremely malnutritioned in Nov. 2020.
Court documents state that Richard A. Hilliker, 52, entered a plea agreement and was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for one count of 1st Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Serious Physical Injury - Sexual Conduct.
Hilliker also received a 5 year sentence for a second count of child endangerment but that sentence was suspended by the judge. The charges of abuse or neglect of a child was dismissed, according to court documents.
According to a Stone County Sheriff’s Office press release made Dec. 4, 2020 detectives with the Stone County Sheriff’s Office concluded a month-long investigation that stemmed from a 911 call made to Stone County Central Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2020 involving a medical emergency of a 4 year old boy who was unresponsive and was transported to CoxSouth Hospital and then airlifted to Kansas City in critical condition.
According to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives, Hilliker was arrested in the case with three others, the child’s mother Dessa Barton, 26, William Dalton McLendon, 26, and Katherine Kost, 53. Prior to the preliminary hearing held in December Stone County Prosecuting Attorney, Matt Selby filed amended charges charging each of the defendants with seven Class B felonies of child abuse, child neglect, child endangerment and a kidnapping charge due to the confinement of the child in a homemade, outside crate and a bathroom. Each of those counts could carry the potential of five to 15 years.
McLendon was also charged with an eighth charge of child endangerment causing a risk of serious physical injury, according to archives.
According to archives, Stone County Detective Frank Duren testified in the preliminary hearing that he served two search warrants on the property at 5119 K Highway. During the first warrant, he discovered one of the bathroom doors had a latch on the outside. He also located and seized a leather belt and cell phones from the residence, as well as examined and took measurements of a homemade pallet crate covered in a tarp.
With the second warrant, Duren returned to the residence a few days later to seize the crate. There he found a bowl and spoon under the floor of the crate and what appeared to be child’s clothes and shoes in the leaves next to the crate, according to archives.
According to archives, Selby said evidence submitted at the preliminary hearing showed that there was at least one occasion that Mclendon “had gone to work and taken the impact drill with him and the women couldn’t get the screws out so the child was left in the crate all day, too. (However) being the nice, kind mother and step-grandmother they were, they did find an opening in the flats where they could get food and water to him.”
The defendants statements and messages also indicated that they were aware the child wasn’t eating, was injured, but no medical attention was sought. Hilliker and Kost admitted to the child being kept in the crate overnight and evidence was presented that the child was locked in the bathroom for hours at a time, according to archives.
According to court records, Dessa A. Barton, 26, William Dalton McLendon, 26, and Katherine Kost, 53, are all still awaiting trial.
McLendon and Kost are being held in the Stone County Jail on $50,000 bonds each, according to the Stone Co. inmate roster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.