The College of the Ozarks broadcast newsroom, The Point, and its student journalists were recently recognized for their work by the Society of Professional Journalists and Missouri Broadcast Educators Association.
The Society of Professional Journalists, Region 7, honored The Point student journalists in its annual Mark of Excellence collegiate journalism awards ceremony in Wichita, Kansas, on April 9. The Point’s student journalists received regional awards in several categories, including Best All-Around News Magazine, according to a press release from C of O. The SPJ recognizes the best collegiate journalism in Region 7 with 2021 Mark of Excellence Awards winners. SPJ’s Region 7 comprises Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.
The following journalism awards were given to the students and The Point from the SPJ:
- Best All-Around Television News Magazine – Winner: The Point “Snow Hits Campus” with students Avery Reed, Nate Hankins, Verve Reposar and student videographers
- Television General News Reporting – Winner: The Point “Veterans of Afghanistan” with students Reed, Hankins and Nathan Jeffries
- Broadcast/Online Feature Videography – Finalist: The Point “Character Camp” with students Reposar, Abby Riffel and student videographers
- Broadcast/Online Feature Videography – Finalist: The Point “Making a Musical” with students Reposar, Riffel and Alexander Olson
- Television News In-Depth Reporting – Finalist: The Point “Gamestop” with students Karsten Armstrong, Sarah Best, Anna Ginnings, and Alexander Olson
College of the Ozarks Associate Professor of Journalism Erin Hayes, accompanied her students to the SPJ conference.
“It is so gratifying to see these fine students recognized by professionals in the news business,” Hayes said in the release. “My students have a strong work ethic and a dedication to seeking and reporting truth, and that is what we need in the news business today. Our college administration has supported the growth of our journalism program, and their support is bearing fruit as these wonderful young journalists flourish and go out into the newsrooms of America.”
Students and The Point also won awards from The Missouri Broadcast Educators College Media Awards. The Missouri Broadcast Educators College Media Awards were created to showcase individual accomplishments and group projects from Missouri college students.
Students enrolled in a Missouri university or college are eligible to participate. The Missouri Broadcast Educators Association was formed to encourage and coordinate educational and instructional activities related to broadcast education to the benefit which may have the greatest possible effect on broadcast education in Missouri, states the release.
The follow Missouri Broadcast Educators College Media Awards were given to The Point and C of O student journalists:
- News Show – Recurring – First Place: The Point “Snow Coverage”
- Hard News Story – First Place: The Point “Gamestop”
- Feature News Story – Second Place: The Point “The Musical”
- Hard News Story – Second Place: The Point “Snow Storm”
“The Point” Broadcast Newsroom was established in 2015. It is a College of the Ozarks workstation, and its students produce weekly newscasts and sportscasts covering stories of significance to the C of O community.
For more information, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.