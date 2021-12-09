Forsyth will host its annual Christmas parade this Saturday.
This year the Forsyth Christmas Parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11. It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
According to Forsyth Area Chamber of Commerce Administration Assistant Andrea McCotter, who is assisting parade organizer Karla Yeary from Branson Bank, this year’s parade is about looking ahead to the new year, while still celebrating the traditions of the past.
“Christmas Memories is the theme this year,” McCotter said. “We are looking back, to start looking ahead to a wonderful new year.”
The Forsyth Christmas parade has taken place for 45 plus years, according to McCotter, who hopes this year’s parade will help the community come together after the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am hoping it means strength and security for our community,” McCotter said. “We can do anything together.”
Attendees can expect to see a wide array of parade participants.
“(People) can expect to see classic cars, floats, marching bands, ROTC, fire trucks, horses, and of course, Santa.” McCotter said. “I am most excited to see the community have a good time, feel some relief, and be optimistic about the upcoming holidays. We have such a wonderful community here in Forsyth, and it’s so much fun to see them gather and laugh together.”
For more information visit forsythmissouri.org.
